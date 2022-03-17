Colton Underwood reveals why he’s not making a second Netflix series

Bad news if you enjoyed Colton Underwood’s recent Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton: Don’t hold your breath for a second season. The former footballer and Bachelor star says there are no plans to make one, as yet, as he doesn’t think it would be “healthy” for his new relationship.

Underwood told US Weekly, “I don’t wanna speak in definitives, but I will say right now in the time of my life and in my relationship [with fiancé Jordan C. Brown], having a show revolve around that is not a healthy decision to make for either of us.

“So, right now there’s not a season 2. Right now, we’re not exploring that for our relationships or for my work ventures.”

Fans can instead catch Underwood on the new CBS reality competition, Beyond the Edge. The Survivor-type, jungle-set celebrity challenge show premiered yesterday.

Underwood, 30, came out in April 2021 via an interview on Good Morning America. His Netflix docuseries, which followed him coming out and exploring his sexuality, made its debut in December.

Underwood and Brown, 39, were first linked when paparazzi shots emerged of them kissing on a vacation to Hawaii last September. In December, Underwood confirmed the romance, and said they were “in love”.

Related: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown get engaged

Underwood explained to People at the time why he’d kept quiet about Brown while making and promoting his Netflix show.

“After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship,” he said. “Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It’s nice for me to have something for myself.”

Underwood met Randolph on The Bachelor and they dated for over a year. They split in May 2020. That September, she filed a restraining order against him for allegations including stalking and harassment. The order was dropped two months later.

Underwood and Brown, a political strategist, bought a home together in Los Angeles in January and announced their engagement in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Related: Andy Cohen asks Colton Underwood 9 questions to test his grasp of gay culture

Earlier this month, Underwood chatted with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live… about his relationship with Brown. He said they wanted a big wedding but were experiencing long waiting lists at venues following the pandemic.

Asked specifically by Cohen if he was taking steps to protect his assets before tying the knot, Underwood said, “No. We’ve already had this conversation. We’re in it for the long haul. I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but … we don’t want to put those vibes out there.”