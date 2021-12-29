Colton Underwood shares messages he gets from Christians who don’t believe he’s gay

View this post on Instagram
Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood says he’s received lots of support from some of his fellow Christians about his coming-out journey. However, he’s also received criticism from others for “living a lie”.
As he details in his recent Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, reconciling his faith and his sexuality has been a challenge for him. On Instagram this week, he shared some of the messages he had received [swipe the IG image above to see them].
“For those of you who saw my show you know I’m still on my faith journey. While I’ve had a ton of support from the Christan community I’ve also heard ‘well it’s got a lot better over the years’ and while that might be true I can’t help but to think if these messages still get sent to me…what is being said to closeted men and women who want to remain in their faith?
“These messages are not okay. They do not represent Christians. They do not represent our God.”
The first message he shared said, “Men are supposed to want women and women are supposed to want men. Please Colton. Don’t get stuck in this lie. Look at our bodies. The reproduction system. Regardless though Jesus loves you. I don’t want to be ‘that Christian. I have gay friends. It’s hard. I don’t want to come across the wrong way. Maybe I’m wrong. But there is something so special about a man and a woman and all the things Jesus said about marriage.”
Another says, “You are not gay, quit with the lies… go home and be with your family. Quit trying to be something you are not. God is still on the Throne and He is still watching you! Don’t forsake him. The world has you living richly in sin … get out of the spotlight and go back home.”
Another reaches out to say, “Hi Colton, I care about you because you opened up. Please don’t listen to people. Please listen to Jesus. In 1 Corinthians 6:9 it says men who practice homosexuality will not inherit the kingdom of God. Please don’t tell other people it’s OK to practice homosexuality.”
Underwood’s posting has prompted over 6,000 comments. Actor Johnny Sibilly said, “Wow these people really cracked the code!!” Chef and restaurateur Jeremy Fall said, “Some people shouldn’t have the right to speak, they are oxygen thieves.”
ESPN news presenter Ashley Brewer summed up the sentiment of many of those to respond, saying, “God loves you and I love you!”
Underwood came out as gay in an interview with Good Morning America in April. Earlier this month, he confirmed that he was in a relationship with political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
This week, Underwood shared a photo of himself and Brown and wished his followers a merry Christmas.
Mister P
OMG those Christians are delusional.
mastik8
Is Queerty getting a kick back of some sort for consistently pushing this non-story.
Donston
These types of messages, and worse, are fairly common for out queers in same-sex relationships who are public figures. I hate to say it, but my first thought is he’s using a handful of messages for attention and sympathy. When you’re a public figure, you want to promote being Christian, promote being gay and in a same-sex relationship, and you have the recent messy and narcissistic history you have, do you really expect everyone to love and support you and to only get messages kissing your ass? Online bullying is a thing and should be talked about. While some folks do need tougher skin. It’s pretty delusional to tell very religious and homophobic/anti-gay love and commitment people to “play nice” and expect them to do so. Colton still doesn’t seem to be living in the real world and still seems caught up in creating narrative and image.
deann
Wow, Colton is experiancing homophobia and you imply that it is his fault for being a “celebrity”, that it is expected and should have tougher skin and finally you accuse him of playing a “narrative” when he did absolutely nothing (it’s others who are sending him hate.) Stop giving him sh*t for getting bullied , I know that a lot of people don’t like him, but for christs’ sake give him a break.
Chrisk
“It’s pretty delusional to tell very religious and homophobic/anti-gay love and commitment people to “play nice” and expect them to do so.”
Yeah, where was this statement that he sent them that you speak of? These are just shitty hypocrites who hide behind their “faith” to hate anyone that they don’t approve of. They’ll always go out of their way to attack people.
Also, you may have missed this statement.. “I’ve had a ton of support from the Christan community”