Colton Underwood shares messages he gets from Christians who don’t believe he’s gay

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood says he’s received lots of support from some of his fellow Christians about his coming-out journey. However, he’s also received criticism from others for “living a lie”.

As he details in his recent Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, reconciling his faith and his sexuality has been a challenge for him. On Instagram this week, he shared some of the messages he had received [swipe the IG image above to see them].

“For those of you who saw my show you know I’m still on my faith journey. While I’ve had a ton of support from the Christan community I’ve also heard ‘well it’s got a lot better over the years’ and while that might be true I can’t help but to think if these messages still get sent to me…what is being said to closeted men and women who want to remain in their faith?

“These messages are not okay. They do not represent Christians. They do not represent our God.”

The first message he shared said, “Men are supposed to want women and women are supposed to want men. Please Colton. Don’t get stuck in this lie. Look at our bodies. The reproduction system. Regardless though Jesus loves you. I don’t want to be ‘that Christian. I have gay friends. It’s hard. I don’t want to come across the wrong way. Maybe I’m wrong. But there is something so special about a man and a woman and all the things Jesus said about marriage.”

Another says, “You are not gay, quit with the lies… go home and be with your family. Quit trying to be something you are not. God is still on the Throne and He is still watching you! Don’t forsake him. The world has you living richly in sin … get out of the spotlight and go back home.”

Another reaches out to say, “Hi Colton, I care about you because you opened up. Please don’t listen to people. Please listen to Jesus. In 1 Corinthians 6:9 it says men who practice homosexuality will not inherit the kingdom of God. Please don’t tell other people it’s OK to practice homosexuality.”

Underwood’s posting has prompted over 6,000 comments. Actor Johnny Sibilly said, “Wow these people really cracked the code!!” Chef and restaurateur Jeremy Fall said, “Some people shouldn’t have the right to speak, they are oxygen thieves.”

ESPN news presenter Ashley Brewer summed up the sentiment of many of those to respond, saying, “God loves you and I love you!”

Underwood came out as gay in an interview with Good Morning America in April. Earlier this month, he confirmed that he was in a relationship with political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

This week, Underwood shared a photo of himself and Brown and wished his followers a merry Christmas.