Colton Underwood sings Billy Eichner’s praises in the sweetest way possible

Colton Underwood is among the celebrities singing the praises of Bros, the new gay rom-com from Billy Eichner.

What makes Underwood’s praise a little different is the history between the two men.

You may recall that back in 2019, Eichner interviewed Underwood when he was on The Bachelor. Eichner made a jokey reference that Underwood could be the first gay Bachelor. It left Underwood—then in the closet—lost for words.

A clip from Billy Eichner telling Colton Underwood during his 2019’s Bachelor season that he may be the “first gay Bachelor” is going viral after Underwood came out as gay on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. https://t.co/cfLXuEa9Je pic.twitter.com/jGfksTI2ds — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 15, 2021

After Underwood came out last year, Eichner went on to post a slightly shady tweet. He said, “Here’s how Hollywood works: Colton’s gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do ”

Eichner did also congratulate Underwood. In later tweets, he clarified that everyone should be celebrated for coming out, whether they did it early or later in life.

Related: Billy Eichner reacts to Colton Underwood coming out as gay

Underwood was among those to attend one of the first screenings of the groundbreaking Bros in Los Angeles this week. He took to Instagram to praise the movie. He also re-shared Eichner’s tweet and said that Eichner would win a GLAAD award before he does.

“Last night I saw @brosthemovie — this might be controversial, but @billyeichner will indeed win a GLAAD award before me. in theaters everywhere tomorrow, grab all of your friends and go!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Eichner was among those to reply to Underwood’s message, saying: “HAHAHAHAHAHA … if we’d only known that day on The Bachelor where this journey would take us… ”

Bros wows critics and audiences

Bros opens in around 3,000 theaters nationwide this weekend. It is the first gay rom-com from a major studio with an entirely LGBTQ cast in all its main roles.

The movie has opened to near universally positive reviews. Eichner, who wrote, co-produced and stars, said he was “very emotional” reading some of the first reactions.

Very, very emotional reading first reactions to Bros ❤️ Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3aCIvNrxO1 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner)

At the time of writing, Bros has a staggering 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from over 80 critics, and a 93% audience approval rating.

Related: Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane on the ‘Bros’ scene they were most nervous about