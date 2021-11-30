Colton Underwood talks of shame and hurting others in trailer for his new show

A trailer has dropped for Colton Underwood’s new reality series in which he charts his coming-out story. The show, Coming Out Colton premieres this week on Netflix. Underwood shared a 2-minute teaser clip to his social media.

In it, Underwood talks about fighting against his feelings and not wanting to be gay.

He’s seen talking with Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy and telling him, “I never thought I’d come out. I thought I was gonna die with this secret.”

Underwood goes on to say, “The reason I’m coming out is I’m ashamed and sort of mortified by what got me into this position in the first place.”

The former Bachelor star revealed he’s gay in an interview in April with Good Morning America. A month later, in an interview with Variety, Underwood revealed that he’d partly been prompted to speak to the press about his sexuality after a threat of blackmail. He’d gone to a men’s spa in Los Angeles and someone told him they had naked photos of him that they would leak to the media.

Underwood’s coming out prompted a backlash. It was quickly revealed he was filming a documentary series. To some, this felt like he was monetizing his coming out process.

Others pointed to his participation on The Bachelor franchise of shows, in which he competed for the attention of a range of women and his subsequent relationship with Cassie Randolph.

She took out a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020, alleging he stalked her. The order was dropped a couple of months later after the two reached an agreement addressing Randolph’s concerns.

In yesterday’s trailer, Underwood says, “I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities.”

His father agrees, saying, “Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails.”

Another person later in the clip, “What you put her through was bullshit,” although it’s not clear if this is a reference to Cassie.

Underwood says that by staying in the closet, “I was starting to hurt other people outside of just myself.”

The trailer goes on to tease the moment Underwood turns to his dad and tells him, “I’m gay.”

Having come out, Underwood seems unsure how to live life as an out gay man or how to connect with someone else: “I don’t know what to do with my hands. Am I looking at someone too long?”

A drag queen jokes he’s still a “gay in training,” before Kenworthy again advises him to just be himself.

He’s also shown talking with out football player Michael Sam about being out in sport (Underwood is a former football player).

Coming Out Colton will have six episodes and will premiere this Friday (Dec. 3).