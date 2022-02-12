instastuds

Colton Underwood’s center, Matthew Camp’s plants, & Bianca Del Rio’s bare chest

By

This week a lucky Ukrainian dog was rescued by a shirtless hunk, Madonna broke a rather embarrassing record, and closeted Olympic athletes on Grindr breathed a sigh of relief. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Amini Fonua enjoyed the beach.

 

A post shared by Amini Fonua – OLY (@aminifonua)

Luke Evans explored Colombia.

 

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Godwin Asamoah wore Savage X Fenty.

Colton Underwood stayed centered.

 

A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Chris Salvatore filled out his briefs.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Mena Massoud threw punches.

 

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

Ryan Cleary had a quick change.

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Benjamin Melzer popped a squat.

Ricky Whittle found a waterfall.

 

A post shared by Ricky Whittle (@rickywhittle)

Conor McGregor sprayed himself.

Hal Sparks blocked the sun.

 

A post shared by Hal Sparks (@halsparks)

Tom Daley slipped into a singlet.

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Olly Alexander woke up happy.

 

A post shared by olly alexander (@ollyyears)

Bianca Del Rio dressed down.

 

A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio)

Jordan Burroughs yelled.

 

A post shared by Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold)

Matthew Camp shared his plants.

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Nick Adams showered outside.

 

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams)

Adam Peaty stretched.

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Channing Tatum posed for VMan.

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

And Willie Gomez reached the top.