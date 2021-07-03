Colton Underwood’s new look, Brad Goreski’s beauty sleep, & Tyson Beckford’s short shorts

This week Tyler Posey dished on his boundless sexual prowess, Madonna took credit for Lil Nax X’s primetime kiss, and these vintage gay Pride photos lived rent-free in our mind. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Max Emerson broke a sweat on the new balcony.

Luke Evans woke up in Colombia.

Tyson Beckford headed to the pool.

Keiynan Lonsdale and Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.

Miles McMillan tried on clothes.

Brad Goreski woke up thirsty.

Laith Ashley wore leather.

Matteo Lane went up to his thighs.

Alex Ringler imitated art.

Orlando Bloom took a bite.

Colton Underwood left very little to the imagination.

Bryce Eilenberg chose his weight.

Charlie Puth walked the dog.

Matt Lister stayed warm.

Sachin Bhatt glistened.

Noah Williams and Matty Lee qualified for the Olympics.

Jordan Torres lost his pants.

Michael Turchin flexed.

Angel Bismarck Curiel posed for Attitude.

Milk raised his hand.

And Eliad Cohen wore mesh.