Comedian Gina Yashere is here to help break down the queer week, and explain “The Piers Morgan Effect”

The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

This week, host Gabe González is talking from some encouraging news from a Texas election, to a predictably ridiculous take from a homophobe just in time for pride month, and the interview Ricky Martin is still thinking about from over 20 years ago.

Plus, we’re joined by an incredible guest, stand-up comic Gina Yashere who joins the conversation to talk about her new book, going from working as an elevator engineer to a comedian, and “The Piers Morgan Effect.”

