Comedy queen Rebel Wilson has become an icon of queer love and body positivity

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2022 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Rebel Wilson, 42

Bio: The Australian-born Rebel Wilson has been entertaining audiences down under since first appearing in the SBS comedy series Pizza, but it was her breakout performance in 2011’s Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect the following year that firmly established her Hollywood star power.

Wilson grew up in a family of dog handlers (despite being allergic), and earned a law degree from the University of New South Wales—funny and smart! But she had her sights set on being an actress and made a strong impression during her first agent meetings.

“It took people who have the power to say yes to pull the trigger for me here in America,” Wilson told OK! in 2013. “And since then, I think it’s been easier because I’m not like anybody else out there, really, with my skills and abilities and looks. And so now I think it’s easier because I’m more distinctive.”

One of Wilson’s most recent projects is Netflix’s Senior Year, in which she plays a woman who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to reclaim the coveted prom queen crown. Wilson is also one of the film’s producers.

“Most people don’t know I have a law degree and so, I kind of use some of the business side of things in the producing and it’s a different set of skills to acting,” Wilson said. “Acting is like so fun! I just walk up on-set and say funny stuff, but the producing – there’s a lot of work behind the scenes and a movie like this takes years to come together and put together and to bring in the whole team of talented people. I don’t know, I just really like it. I feel like some of my leadership stuff when I was young and graduating from law school, it just really helps with the producing and I like exercising those muscles, as well.”

Coming Out: Rebel Wilson came out on June 9, 2022, via Instagram, allegedly sidelining The Sydney Morning Herald’s attempt to break the news, captioning the post, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove”

The princess in question is fashion designer Ramona Agruma, and the romance continues despite its unanticipated reveal. Agruma recently joined Wilson—a tennis superfan—at the U.S. Open for Serena Williams’ final match.

“It was a friend set up,” Wilson revealed on the podcast U Up? “He had known both of us for at least five years each and was like, ‘Yeah I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did.” Rebel added, “I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know.”

Wellness journey: Wilson has been very open about her wellness journey, revealing that she’s lost 75 pounds. Her body-positive attitude encourages fans to be true to themselves, recently posting to Instagram:

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗”