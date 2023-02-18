Coming attractions: All the Next Big Thing nominees in the 2023 Queerties

From highly-anticipated sequels and remakes to historical biopics and Ryan Gosling’s bronzed abs, this year’s nominees for Next Big Thing in the 2023 Queerties have us counting down the days until we can watch them in their entirety with our own eyes.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open!

To vote for your choice for Next Big Thing just click on each nominee’s corresponding image. You can vote once per day per device in each of the 24 categories through February 21. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Here’s what you won’t be able to stop talking about this year…

Yellowjackets (Season 2)

We’re not sure what’s scarier: being stranded in the wilderness for 19 months after a plane crash or processing what you did to survive 25 years later.

Rustin

Colman Domingo as gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin has awards written all over it.

Barbie

Margot Robbie may play the titular character, but Gosling is why we’re rushing to see Barbie, gurl!

Nyad

Annette Bening is used to swimming with sharks in Hollywood, but out long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad broke records doing it for real.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy leads an all-star cast as the “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biographical drama by director Christopher Nolan. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. also star.

The Color Purple

Fantasia Barrino reprises her role from the original Broadway musical as Miss Celie, alongside Colman Domingo as Mister Johnson, Taraji P. Henson as Shug, and Corey Hawkins as Harpo.

They Both Die At the End

Adam Silvera’s hit queer YA novel They Both Die at the End is heading to Netflix with Bad Bunny attached as a producer. Fingers crossed he contributes to the soundtrack as well.

Fellow Travelers

The historical miniseries centers on a decades-long romance between Matt Bomer and Bridgerton hunk Jonathan Bailey. Yes, and thank you!

The Little Mermaid

This summer, we’re all going to be living under the sea with Halle Bailey and then dressing as her for Halloween.

Legally Blonde 3

If anything can heal America it’s seeing Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge bend & snap again!