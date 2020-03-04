Coming to a city near you: ‘Schitt’s Creek: The Tour’

Good news for fans in withdrawal over the ending of Schitt’s Creek: it turns out Joe Biden’s campaign isn’t the only thing getting the resurrection treatment.

Streaming giant Netflix just announced that it will launch its first-ever comedy tour of North America. Included in the lineup: Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour, a live, improvisational show featuring the cast of Schitt’s Creek.

“Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you,” Dan Levy wrote on Instagram. Tour dates have already been announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Orlando, Phoenix and more, with even more cities and dates still to come. Dan and Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid and Emily Hampshire will all appear in the show.

Netflix has also announced that the comedy tour will feature a day of all queer comics. Headliners include Sandra Bernhard, Alan Carr, Wanda Sykes, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, and Rosie O’Donnell. The festival will kick off April 27 in Los Angeles.