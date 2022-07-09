Community rallies around queer-friendly church after it gets defaced by homophobic vandals

“God’s doors are open to all,” reads a set of rainbow-colored doors outside United Church of Christ in Kansas City, Missouri.

Apparently, a church preaching God’s love and acceptance managed to strike a nerve with some of the less Christ-like followers.

Neighbors awoke Thursday morning to find the doors had been vandalized with “PERVS” written across five of the doors and “REPENTANCE” on the sixth (the latter of which is written hastily, as if the vandal didn’t realize they were going to run out of letters in “PERVS”).

Hate is alive in KC. This happened in my neighborhood overnight. pic.twitter.com/9tTxO590Br — Beth B (@BethB3) July 7, 2022

They also covered over the “to all” of the message, because their version of heaven is apparently an exclusive club with St. Peter bouncing folks at the gates.

The city’s mayor quickly took to Twitter to publicly condemn the defacing, tweeting: “This is disgusting and has no place in Kansas City.”

This is disgusting and has no place in Kansas City. https://t.co/HUDiGwFcZs — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 7, 2022

It wasn’t long before the surrounding community was out in force, ready to remedy this aggression against the queer community.

Local citizens, including the family behind local business Switzer Brothers Painting and all five of their children, came out in full to help cover up the offending words and restore the bright colors of the display.

This neighborhood family sprung into action to help the church. @ScottSwitzer4 and his family’s business, Switzer Brothers Painting, know a thing or two about painting…apparently, it runs in the family…becasue those kids were awesome!! pic.twitter.com/OR6DUoLxEO — Catherine Kelly (@kellycjk) July 7, 2022

There are more of us than them. pic.twitter.com/ilvkz0CTXu — Beth B (@BethB3) July 7, 2022

In just a few hours, the chromatic church piece was restored to its former glory:

I am absolutely blown away. I am at the site now and the community has stepped up to get the doors repainted. Hate is loud but make no mistake about it it does not represent the majority. #kc #pride pic.twitter.com/0N7PRbxhHO — Justin Short (@Justin__Short) July 7, 2022

No matter how much homophobes try to cover up the queer community, it’s clear that their hate is in the minority.