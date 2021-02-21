Confronting anti-maskers at Walmart & the perks of polyamory

No time for apologies from Perez Hilton or Sherry Pie? No problem. All the more time to scroll endlessly through TikTok. Here’s some fresh content to get you started:
Benji Green confronted anti-maskers.
@benjigreennthe ￼SCARIEST thing just happened to me in Walmart (WAIT TILL THE END) ##publicfreakouts ##scary ##foryou ##viral ##shook ##fyp
This throuple counted the perks of being in a polyamorous relationship.
@x9x26xDO YOU SUPPORT OUR LOVE 💘? #fyp #polyamorous #throuple #fypシ #fup #mexico #lgbt #4u #foryou #gaytiktok #valentinesday #loveyourinsecurities #LA #IE
Tae Bangy let them have it.
@bestofvogueThe way this escalated had me like👁👄👁 Tae Bangy f ATEEE🔥🔥💜#voguing #vogue #dance #ballroom #voguedance #voguefemme #queer #dancer #ballroomscene
Mr. W discussed football with his class.
@thatjoshuakid93We agreed to disagree ##tiktokteacher ##teacher ##fyp ##foryoupage ##superbowl ##rupaulsdragrace ##gay ##lgbt
Lil Nas X shared part of his life story.
@lilnasxReply to @reasonablyparanoid PART 4 🖤
Terrell and Jarius left their kids alone.
@terrell_jariusI guess the REAL party starts when we leave them to play 😂😂 #toddler #funny #parents #comedy #kidsoftiktok #family
Mitchell Pierce showered at the gym.
@mitchoutsidelookingin_🙃😂😂 #trans #fyp #lgbt #lgbtq #queer #hot #hotmen #foryoupage #muscles #transguy #funny #ftm #bottomsurgery #phallo #grs #srs
The secret gay code of cowboys was uncovered.
@alphabetmafiaDo you read Walt Whitman??🥺 ##alphabetmafia ##lgbt ##lgbthistory ##gaycowboy ##queer
And Uly and Ernesto went viral.
@ulyandernestoHe really said no fcks #ltr #nofuchsgiven #alphabetmafia #ThisorThatSBLV