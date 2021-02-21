TIKTALK

Confronting anti-maskers at Walmart & the perks of polyamory

By

No time for apologies from Perez Hilton or Sherry Pie? No problem. All the more time to scroll endlessly through TikTok. Here’s some fresh content to get you started:

Benji Green confronted anti-maskers.

@benjigreennthe ￼SCARIEST thing just happened to me in Walmart (WAIT TILL THE END) ##publicfreakouts ##scary ##foryou ##viral ##shook ##fyp

♬ original sound – benji

This throuple counted the perks of being in a polyamorous relationship.

@x9x26xDO YOU SUPPORT OUR LOVE 💘? #fyp #polyamorous #throuple #fypシ #fup #mexico #lgbt #4u #foryou #gaytiktok #valentinesday #loveyourinsecurities #LA #IE

♬ original sound – elijah

Tae Bangy let them have it.

@bestofvogueThe way this escalated had me like👁👄👁 Tae Bangy f ATEEE🔥🔥💜#voguing #vogue #dance #ballroom #voguedance #voguefemme #queer #dancer #ballroomscene

♬ original sound – Best of Vogue ®

Mr. W discussed football with his class.

@thatjoshuakid93We agreed to disagree ##tiktokteacher ##teacher ##fyp ##foryoupage ##superbowl ##rupaulsdragrace ##gay ##lgbt

♬ original sound – Mr. W

Lil Nas X shared part of his life story.

@lilnasxReply to @reasonablyparanoid PART 4 🖤

♬ STREAM CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – lil nas x

Terrell and Jarius left their kids alone.

@terrell_jariusI guess the REAL party starts when we leave them to play 😂😂 #toddler #funny #parents #comedy #kidsoftiktok #family

♬ original sound – Nolimitprince

Mitchell Pierce showered at the gym.

@mitchoutsidelookingin_🙃😂😂 #trans #fyp #lgbt #lgbtq #queer #hot #hotmen #foryoupage #muscles #transguy #funny #ftm #bottomsurgery #phallo #grs #srs

♬ Lemonade Internet Money – joy:)

The secret gay code of cowboys was uncovered.

@alphabetmafiaDo you read Walt Whitman??🥺 ##alphabetmafia ##lgbt ##lgbthistory ##gaycowboy ##queer

♬ Home – Edith Whiskers

And Uly and Ernesto went viral.

@ulyandernestoHe really said no fcks #ltr #nofuchsgiven #alphabetmafia #ThisorThatSBLV

♬ original sound – Uly and Ernesto