Congressman Chris Pappas announces engagement to bf, shares cute pic

Democrat Chris Pappas has served as the U.S. representative for New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district since 2019, and as of this week, he’s officially engaged to his boyfriend, Vann Bentley.

Pappas shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We said yes! Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

We said yes! Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. pic.twitter.com/mzGomFZD7v — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) December 19, 2021

Bentley’s name came up previously as Pappas sought re-election in 2020, when Republican nominee Matt Mowers used Bentley’s past position as a lobbyist for Amazon to attack Pappas. Mowers argued the relationship should have been disclosed, but Pappas said he met with the House Ethics Committee and was told he didn’t have to.

The Victory Fund, an organization that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ public officials in the United States, described Mowers’ attack as thinly veiled homophobia, and Pappas called it “gutter politics.”

Bentley is currently employed as a policy manager for the World Wide Web Foundation.

