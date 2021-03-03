outraged

Conservatives are absolutely losing their sh*t over Dr. Seuss being “canceled”

By

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced this week that it will no longer publish six of the iconic author/illustrator’s books because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement, adding, “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The six books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” as well as lesser known titles “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” the company said.

Books by Dr. Suess, who died in 1991 and whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, have been translated into dozens of languages, as well as in braille, and are sold in over 100 countries. In 2020, Geisel was named the #2 highest-paid dead celebrity when he raked in over $30 million in sales.

Of course, nobody is more upset about Dr. Seuss being “canceled” than conservatives. Many are blaming Joe Biden for the whole thing…

(For the record: Joe Biden had absolutely nothing to do with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a private company, deciding to stop publishing six books it owns the copyrights to.)

But perhaps the person most incensed by all this is none other than Donald Trump Jr., who posted a four-minute video to his Rumble page ranting and raving about it.

“They’re canceling Dr. Seuss, guys!” he raged. “If Dr. Seuss is all of a sudden magically racist in 2021, why wasn’t he racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, every phobic imaginable under Barack Obama? Why is that?”

The ex-president’s son went on to say that people have “lost their minds” because they have “allowed the radical left to take over every aspect of our lives!”

“We’ve allowed cancel culture to dictate what we do and how we respond and how we deal with absolute lunacy,” he continued. “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah…”

This week, Dr. Seuss books skyrocketed on Amazon’s bestseller list. Used copies of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” have been going for as much as $10,000 on Amazon Marketplace. Meanwhile, “The Cat’s Quizzer” is currently being sold on Ebay for $1,500, and “If I Ran the Zoo” is listed there for $1 million.

The item description reads:

BUY YOUR PIECE OF HISTORY!! THIS CLASSIC CHILDRENS BOOK WAS THANKFULLY JUST CANCELED TO PLEASE AND COMPLY WITH THE EVER GROWING OVER SENSITIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY. BID NOW TO GET YOUR PIECE OF PRE CRY BABY AMERICAN HISTORY

WARNING!!!!

READ THIS BOOK AT YOUR OWN RISK/NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR CRYING HISSY FITS

Ah, yes. Leave it to an angry conservative to bitch about “cancel culture” then try to make $1 million off it.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.