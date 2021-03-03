Conservatives are absolutely losing their sh*t over Dr. Seuss being “canceled”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced this week that it will no longer publish six of the iconic author/illustrator’s books because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement, adding, “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The six books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” as well as lesser known titles “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” the company said.

Books by Dr. Suess, who died in 1991 and whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, have been translated into dozens of languages, as well as in braille, and are sold in over 100 countries. In 2020, Geisel was named the #2 highest-paid dead celebrity when he raked in over $30 million in sales.

Of course, nobody is more upset about Dr. Seuss being “canceled” than conservatives. Many are blaming Joe Biden for the whole thing…

No $2,000 stimulus checks, but Biden did destroy women's sports, end thousands of union jobs, jack up the price of gas, and cancel Dr. Seuss! — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 3, 2021

Dr. Seuss is just a test run. If we let the left cancel Dr. Seuss, we’re next. Refuse to be canceled. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 3, 2021

How many Biden supporters signed up for banning Dr. Seuss? — Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2021

Netflix was widely praised for “Cuties,” a French film that sexualized kids. But now, Dr. Seuss books are too offensive to exist. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 3, 2021

Biden is responsible for banning Dr. Seuss. He didn’t understand them. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 3, 2021

Perhaps my favorite part of the Phillip Bump piece at WaPo is the beginning, in which he admits that he loved "If I Ran The Zoo" as a kid. I assume it didn't make him a racist. Because no one can document a single case of somebody made more racist by a Dr. Seuss book. Not one. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2021

"I could not would not in in a dress! My genitals are quite a mess!"

-Green Eggs n' Tran.#DrSeuss — ?Anthony Zenhauser? (@thezencomic) March 3, 2021

I read my kids Dr Seuss books not Dr Jill books — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) March 3, 2021

We live in a society that embraces Cardi B and WAP, but somehow finds Dr. Seuss offensive. — Trump's Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) March 3, 2021

Biden should have removed Dr. Fauci not Dr. Seuss. He has them mixed up. — Jason D. Meister ?? (@jason_meister) March 3, 2021

(For the record: Joe Biden had absolutely nothing to do with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a private company, deciding to stop publishing six books it owns the copyrights to.)

But perhaps the person most incensed by all this is none other than Donald Trump Jr., who posted a four-minute video to his Rumble page ranting and raving about it.

“They’re canceling Dr. Seuss, guys!” he raged. “If Dr. Seuss is all of a sudden magically racist in 2021, why wasn’t he racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, every phobic imaginable under Barack Obama? Why is that?”

The ex-president’s son went on to say that people have “lost their minds” because they have “allowed the radical left to take over every aspect of our lives!”

“We’ve allowed cancel culture to dictate what we do and how we respond and how we deal with absolute lunacy,” he continued. “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah…”

My thoughts on the left trying to cancel Dr. Seuss… is there anything they won’t destroy? Oh and quote Obama about the topic. Please watch it and let me know your thoughts! https://t.co/biIGNPGAGC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2021

This week, Dr. Seuss books skyrocketed on Amazon’s bestseller list. Used copies of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” have been going for as much as $10,000 on Amazon Marketplace. Meanwhile, “The Cat’s Quizzer” is currently being sold on Ebay for $1,500, and “If I Ran the Zoo” is listed there for $1 million.

The item description reads:

BUY YOUR PIECE OF HISTORY!! THIS CLASSIC CHILDRENS BOOK WAS THANKFULLY JUST CANCELED TO PLEASE AND COMPLY WITH THE EVER GROWING OVER SENSITIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY. BID NOW TO GET YOUR PIECE OF PRE CRY BABY AMERICAN HISTORY WARNING!!!! READ THIS BOOK AT YOUR OWN RISK/NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR CRYING HISSY FITS

Ah, yes. Leave it to an angry conservative to bitch about “cancel culture” then try to make $1 million off it.