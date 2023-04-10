Conservatives are absolutely FURIOUS at Dr. Jill Biden for wishing them a blessed Easter

Yesterday was Easter Sunday and all across the country gays celebrated by going out to brunch, getting tipsy on mimosas and palomas, and then going home and watching The 10 Commandments, which we recently determined is the horniest Passover movie ever.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked the occasion by wishing everyone a very Happy Easter on Twitter.
“Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter,” she tweeted. “May God bless us all this day and always.”
While the vast majority of people responded to Dr. Biden’s Easter blessings with kindness and gratitude, the most god-fearing among them (read: extreme right-wing MAGA Republicans) didn’t appreciate the message, and responded true to form…
Your daughter didn't have very happy Easters in the shower with your husband— Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) April 9, 2023
Thank you for the message. However, remember that God cannot bless sin. And many actions of this administration are blatantly against His word.— PDD (@DeGirlDeBoy) April 9, 2023
Repent and make a sincere, contrite confession.@POTUS , you, too.— MarianMLuther (@luther_marian) April 9, 2023
What does Easter represent to satan? Why are all these satan worshippers wishing us happy Easter? It’s disturbing.— 🇧🇷Vocal Patriot 🇧🇷 (@Deplorable_K) April 9, 2023
May God bless our beautiful First Lady.— 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) April 9, 2023
Happy Easter Melania.
What time does the host sacrifice and blood orgy kick off? Because, ya know, satanic pédo ring and all that.— American Terminator Skull (@AmericanTermin) April 9, 2023
You're a fake believer.— WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) April 9, 2023
You will be judged appropriately.
You are absolutely A Disgrace to AMERICA— Rick (@rickdprice11) April 9, 2023
Such kind, loving, tender-hearted Christians! ❤️
Dr. Biden continued the Easter festivities this morning by hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition since 1878, on the South Lawn and Ellipse. The event included an Easter egg roll and Easter egg hunt, as well as book reading, a talent show, and other educational activities for kiddos.
During the event, President Biden also casually announced that he’s running for reelection in 2024, telling Al Roker, “I plan on running.” So there’s some news for ya!
Later this week, Dr. Biden will be a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she will give the popular TV host a send-off as he bids goodbye to the morning TV talk show after six years. (He’s being replaced by Ripa’s superhot, super ripped husband, Mark Consuelos.)
Dr. Biden’s appearance on Seacrest’s farewell episode comes after chatting with him several other times on TV over the years.
dbmcvey
It’s not a surprise that MAGAs are deranged.
shva08
Mental illness is a sad thing.
Mister P
Right wingers are nucking futs.
ShiningSex
Conservatives are the true “woke” mob. Censoring books, drag shows, trans rights, women’s rights, gay marriage, and rights of those that don’t agree with them……hmmmm that sounds more like “woke” than their vision of it.
dwick
they’re just evil vile creatures
Gay Press
You have to wonder, with all the hate these MAGA people spew, just who’s teachings are they following? Certainly not Christ.
Kangol2
Name any far-right authoritarian, “Christian” nationalist or White supremacist and you’d be close, but Hitler isn’t far off the mark.
graphicjack
Meanwhile, they worship false idols like that golden fat calf who has broken every sin and commandment in the book. You could literally kill these people with kindness and nothing would ever be good enough. Instead of doing WJWD, and turn the other cheek, they just can’t help but take a kind message and ? all over it.
DennisMpls
I’ve somehow allowed myself to get sucked into Twitter (I may need a 12-step program to get out!), and I am continually stunned by how stupid, malevolent, and non-Christian so many right wingers are. I say that as someone raised in a very strong Christian home in a small rural 100% Christian community.
The “good news” is that Twitter doesn’t represent the entire conservative and Christian community. Most of my relatives voted for Trump in 2016, but all abandoned him in 2020. My sister, who is the most devout person I know, said just yesterday that she is appalled by Trump, and joked that if he won in 2024 she’d have to move to Canada. (FWIW, I was a proud lefty by the time I was 14.)
Nonetheless, there are millions of people who consider themselves strongly religious and moral who are actually deeply repugnant and hateful in their attitudes toward the world and their fellow human beings.
xanadude
How DARE an actual practicing Catholic extend a wish to everyone in the spirit of peace. When is the last time any Republican said anything nice to or about someone from “The Other Side.”
whereshouldistart
These aholes remind me every single day how glad I am to be an atheist.
Apparently the rule of DON’T JUDGE LEST YE BE JUDGED means diddly squat to them.
abfab
She’s beautiful, smart and loving. A great smile and she reminds me of other women I love, like Linda Evans and Linda McCartney. What’s not to love?
Fukk these people.
abfab
LONG LIVE OUR CURRENT FIRST LADY!
The last one….meh.
abfab
Love this!
WASHINGTON (AP) – Jill Biden wants the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll to be about more than just coaxing hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.
A teacher for 30 years, the first lady is again turning the annual tradition into an “EGGucational” experience. A variety of stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help teach thousands of children about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House announced on Thursday.
In a nod to Biden’s “EGGucation” theme, NASA sent a souvenir wooden White House Easter egg to the International Space Station for the astronauts to help teach students about gravity.
About 30,000 people, most of them children, are expected to participate in the festivities in nine waves between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, the White House said.
Kangol2
I’m glad she doesn’t let their hateful responses bother her. Dr. Jill Biden is a smart, classy First Lady and a dramatic improvement over Melania Mrs. Don the Con, the lying, Birther ex-faux-model who occupied that office from 2017-2021.