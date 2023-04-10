scrambled eggs

Conservatives are absolutely FURIOUS at Dr. Jill Biden for wishing them a blessed Easter

By · 15 comments

Yesterday was Easter Sunday and all across the country gays celebrated by going out to brunch, getting tipsy on mimosas and palomas, and then going home and watching The 10 Commandments, which we recently determined is the horniest Passover movie ever.

Related

‘The Ten Commandments’ is possibly the horniest Passover movie ever

One is tempted to call ‘The Ten Commandments’ just a little too horny for its own good.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked the occasion by wishing everyone a very Happy Easter on Twitter.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter,” she tweeted. “May God bless us all this day and always.”

While the vast majority of people responded to Dr. Biden’s Easter blessings with kindness and gratitude, the most god-fearing among them (read: extreme right-wing MAGA Republicans) didn’t appreciate the message, and responded true to form…

Such kind, loving, tender-hearted Christians! ❤️

Dr. Biden continued the Easter festivities this morning by hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition since 1878, on the South Lawn and Ellipse. The event included an Easter egg roll and Easter egg hunt, as well as book reading, a talent show, and other educational activities for kiddos.

During the event, President Biden also casually announced that he’s running for reelection in 2024, telling Al Roker, “I plan on running.” So there’s some news for ya!

Later this week, Dr. Biden will be a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she will give the popular TV host a send-off as he bids goodbye to the morning TV talk show after six years. (He’s being replaced by Ripa’s superhot, super ripped husband, Mark Consuelos.)

Dr. Biden’s appearance on Seacrest’s farewell episode comes after chatting with him several other times on TV over the years.

Related

Jill Biden has royally pissed off conservatives (again)

First Lady Jill Biden has once again inflamed anti-LGBTQ+ right wingnuts.