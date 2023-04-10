Conservatives are absolutely FURIOUS at Dr. Jill Biden for wishing them a blessed Easter

Yesterday was Easter Sunday and all across the country gays celebrated by going out to brunch, getting tipsy on mimosas and palomas, and then going home and watching The 10 Commandments, which we recently determined is the horniest Passover movie ever.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked the occasion by wishing everyone a very Happy Easter on Twitter.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter,” she tweeted. “May God bless us all this day and always.”

Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter.



May God bless us all this day and always. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2023

While the vast majority of people responded to Dr. Biden’s Easter blessings with kindness and gratitude, the most god-fearing among them (read: extreme right-wing MAGA Republicans) didn’t appreciate the message, and responded true to form…

Your daughter didn't have very happy Easters in the shower with your husband — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) April 9, 2023

Thank you for the message. However, remember that God cannot bless sin. And many actions of this administration are blatantly against His word. — PDD (@DeGirlDeBoy) April 9, 2023

Repent and make a sincere, contrite confession.@POTUS , you, too. — MarianMLuther (@luther_marian) April 9, 2023

What does Easter represent to satan? Why are all these satan worshippers wishing us happy Easter? It’s disturbing. — 🇧🇷Vocal Patriot 🇧🇷 (@Deplorable_K) April 9, 2023

May God bless our beautiful First Lady.

Happy Easter Melania. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) April 9, 2023

What time does the host sacrifice and blood orgy kick off? Because, ya know, satanic pédo ring and all that. — American Terminator Skull (@AmericanTermin) April 9, 2023

You're a fake believer.



You will be judged appropriately. — WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) April 9, 2023

You are absolutely A Disgrace to AMERICA — Rick (@rickdprice11) April 9, 2023

Such kind, loving, tender-hearted Christians! ❤️

Dr. Biden continued the Easter festivities this morning by hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition since 1878, on the South Lawn and Ellipse. The event included an Easter egg roll and Easter egg hunt, as well as book reading, a talent show, and other educational activities for kiddos.

During the event, President Biden also casually announced that he’s running for reelection in 2024, telling Al Roker, “I plan on running.” So there’s some news for ya!

Kicking off the White House Easter Egg Roll with @alroker. pic.twitter.com/ss2Gs9M9Vn — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) April 10, 2023

Later this week, Dr. Biden will be a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she will give the popular TV host a send-off as he bids goodbye to the morning TV talk show after six years. (He’s being replaced by Ripa’s superhot, super ripped husband, Mark Consuelos.)

Dr. Biden’s appearance on Seacrest’s farewell episode comes after chatting with him several other times on TV over the years.