Conservatives are PISSED at Dr. Jill Biden… but they don’t actually seem to know why

Conservatives on Twitter are FURIOUS with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Just don’t ask any of them what they’re exactly angry about because they aren’t actually sure. All they know is THEY’RE PISSED and SHE’S TO BLAME!!!

Today, Dr. Biden gave an emotional speech urging all Americans to take care of themselves on World Cancer Day.

“If you’ve put off going to the doctor, schedule your appointment today,” she said. “If you’ve put off your recommended cancer screenings, don’t delay them any longer.”

The issue is personal for the first lady after her son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

“The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings,” she said. “But today, on World Cancer Day, I’m asking you to put your health first, just for a moment.”

But her message likely fell on deaf ears among some conservatives, who have been railing against her all week for various vague offenses.

Some are accusing FLOTUS of elder abuse…

Jill Biden needs to be in jail for elder abuse! — Joyce Day 🍊🍊🍊 (@Daytobehappy) February 3, 2022

Jill Biden is truly a monster for what she is doing to her sick husband — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 3, 2022

Jill Biden is guilty of elder abuse

She should be arrested with her large caboose

Joe is just a filthy sleaze

You know I’m right if you please

Neither of these rat bastards should ever be set loose — John Galt (Because Someone Has To Be) (@ApprtionMission) February 4, 2022

Jill Biden allowed Joe to take showers with their daughter and do God knows what else to her so do we think she’s going to give a damn if she’s committing elder abuse? — Joyce Day 🍊🍊🍊 (@Daytobehappy) February 3, 2022

Others are mad at at her for simply being married to Joe Biden…

Jill Biden is pure evil — Me (@DaveMustang1967) February 4, 2022

Dr. Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself for allowing him to continue to make such a fool of himself!! — ShanaSmilesMom0f3 (@ShanaMom0f3) January 28, 2022

I blame that bitch Jill Biden. She knows how bad he is, and will not stop this embarrassment to the country. — Kenny in NJ (@Kenneth64986685) February 3, 2022

The real evil of this duo is Jill Biden. To want to be First Lady so bad she allows this bumbling fool of a body to be a puppet and propped up in front of the world. What an absolute bitch. — Just Sayin’ (@JustSay18606161) February 3, 2022

And then there are those who are livid with her for merely existing…

I don’t know how Jill Biden looks at herself in the mirror, She should be ashamed of herself — kae (@kae90260345) February 1, 2022

Jill Biden is trailer trash, she has no conscience. — Didionyx (@didionyx) February 4, 2022

Joe and Jill Biden need to be taken to the curb like the absolute trash they are. — Lisafer (@LisaMartino18) February 4, 2022

Except Jill Biden is no angel… she’s as ruthless a criminal as all in the Biden crime family. — Jean LoGiudice (@JeanLoGiudice) February 4, 2022

Goodness! These people seem very quick to anger.

Can you imagine how outraged they’d be if Dr. Biden, say, refused to move into the White House for the first six months of her husband’s presidency?

Or went on a profanity-laden tirade about how much she f*cking hates Jesus Christ’s birthday?

Or auctioned off items she wore during an official White House state visit and only accepted payment in cryptocurrency deposited directly into her personal banking account?

Now that would be something to get upset about!

