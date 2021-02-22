Conservatives are pissed at Dr. Jill Biden for being happily married and loving her pets

Last month, conservatives were up in arms when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to troops and then thanked them for keeping her family safe. This month, they’re absolutely livid that she appears to be happily married to her husband of over 40 years.

Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson went on a bizarre tangent last week claiming that the Biden’s 44 year marriage is just a PR stunt designed to cover up the president’s deteriorating mental state.

“The Bidens’ affection is totally real,” Carlson said, sarcastically. “It’s in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president’s senility by misdirection.”

“No, not at all. Their love is as real as climate change.”

"Their love is as real as climate change" Tucker Carlson's newest bizarre take is that Jill and Joe Bidens' 44-year marriage is actually a PR sham cooked up by political consultants pic.twitter.com/3MYtCjKqUs — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Fox News commentator Tim Graham wrote a scathing op-ed about Dr. Jill, mocking her doctoral degree by using sarcastic quotation marks around her title and attacking “liberal-Democratic mainstream media” for their “gushy tributes to the new first lady.”

Graham called positive stories about Dr. FLOTUS “ludicrous” and “puffery” and implied anyone who falls for her “carefully curated” public relations “stunts” is an idiot.

“This is the way the Bidens and the Obamas use social media: to sell themselves as loving and ‘relatable’ people. It’s informal poses. It’s campaign work.”

He added that “everything at the White House has a large degree of calculation in it. Everyone should know the gushing liberal newspapers and magazines are aggressively engaged in the politics of humanization.”

And then there is Fox News’ other resident homophobe Laura Ingraham who recently invited children’s book author Raymond Arroyo onto her show to trash Dr. Jill’s Valentine’s Day decorations at the White House.

“It was like a Hallmark card come to life,” Ingraham said, sarcastically. “It was very moving. Very moving. My heart was pounding.”

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Laura,” Arroyo snickered in response. “The Bidens created a long display that you might call ‘Joe and Jill’s garden of love.'”

Later, Ingraham criticized, “A little joy from cardboard cutouts? What is that? Looks like those were made in about five minutes! Could they have put a little more work into those at least?”

Oh, and let’s not forget Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who recently threw a Twitter tantrum after being called a “Male Karen” by a McDonald’s employee, who ripped into the Bidens for having an unpresidential dog and implying they were negligent pet owners.

Kelly was talking about their 12-year-old German Shepherd, Champ, who the Bidens rescued from an animal shelter and who Dr. Jill included in her Puppy Bowl XVII mask PSA.

“Did you see the dog?” Kelly remarked. “Doesn’t he look a little, uh, a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.”

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

Despite the criticism being lodged against her, Dr. Jill isn’t letting the bastards get her down.

She’s hit the ground running as FLOTUS, keeping a jam-packed calendar of events, virtual appearances, and interviews, as well as pursuing policy projects that she is passionate about. Oh, and she’s doing it all while maintaining her schedule as a professor at a northern Virginia community college.