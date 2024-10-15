Cooper Koch has revealed the truth behind his very revealing scene in Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story.

The out 28-year-old portrays real-life convicted murderer Erik Menendez in the Netflix series and during the third episode takes it all off during a homoerotic shower scene with another prisoner.

While the pair exchange glances, Koch goes full-frontal and makes quite the impression. The scene is not safe for work, so we can’t share it but you are welcome to view it online on your own time.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

credit: Netflix

On Monday, Koch shed new light on the steamy scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

During a segment where host Andy Cohen counted down the “top five most iconic full-frontal moments” in entertainment, which included Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway play Equus, and Mark Wahlberg’s massive prosthetic “foot-long dong” to portray Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights, Koch made it known his scene was 100% him.

“Also just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” the actor blurted out while giving a big grin.

“That was going to be my next question!” Cohen said. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

“Well-hung!” Cooper cheekily replied.

Watch the massive moment below:

Fun fact: Koch also has a full-frontal scene in the 2022 horror film Swallowed.

While fans may be happy about Koch’s God-given talents, they may not be happy with other personal news he disclosed on Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen initiated a game called “textual behavior” that asked questions surrounding Koch’s phone habits.

After raising eyebrows by disclosing his most-used emoji was the sea otter, Koch then dashed the hearts of thirsty gay fans hoping to be able to connect with the actor on the apps.

“When was the last time you logged onto Grindr,” Cohen asked. “I think it’s been about a year,” Koch replied.

Cooper Koch photographed by Adam Washington for Body Electric Magazine. ? pic.twitter.com/jrV5nPQSrZ — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) October 10, 2024

And when Cohen said he needed to get back out there. Koch made it known that’s out of the question. “Definitely not. I’m good,” he said.

Now it’s not that Koch is a prude, turns out he’s already got a man of his own.

After a virtual fan asked if his dating life has changed since Monsters came out, Koch confirmed he is off the market.

“I do have a boyfriend. So…. sorry!” Koch said with a smirk.

Koch didn’t name names, so the identity of his significant other has yet to be revealed.

Thoughts and prayers to all the gays crushed to hear Koch is taken. Stay strong!

All ten episodes of Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story are streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.