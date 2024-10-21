It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

PACE YOURSELF: Lee Pace’s hunky 6’5″ frame will go up against Glen Powell’s ripped physique in a remake of The Running Man. Based on Stephen King’s 1982 dystopian novel of the same name, the original theatrical version came out in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. [The Hollywood Reporter]

QUEER EYE FOR THE REAL ESTATE GUY: Following all the drama surrounding his unceremonious exit from Netflix‘s Queer Eye, design guru Bobby Berk is unloading his Hollywood Hills home for $2.75 million. [TMZ]

LISTEN TO THIS: Monsters star Cooper Koch said one of his former acting teachers once told him he’d never get work because of his “gay voice.” [EW] On top of being homophobic, they were obviously very wrong. On that note, enjoy some recent pics of Hollywood’s new gay It boy:

ALLY PACINO: Al Pacino revealed he confronted director Sidney Lumet on the set of the 1975 film Dog Day Afternoon, which was inspired by a true story, to cut a campy scene that would have featured one of the characters in Marilyn Monroe drag. Pacino took issue because the scene never occurred in real life and he felt it trivialized the LGBTQ+ subject matter. [Entertainment Weekly]

CALL HER NIECY NASTY: During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Niecy Nash disclosed that she and wife Jessica Betts have been very busy making love around the world and have now done it in 26 countries since marrying in 2020. [E! News]

THE PEOPLE’S MADONNA: The Queen of Pop, a.k.a Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone, took in Billie Eilish’s NYC concert at Madison Square Garden alongside rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris and did the unthinkable… she sat amongst the normies in the 100 level seats! [Page Six]

QUEEN ELIZABETH: The new documentary Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is shining a light on the late movie legend’s HIV/AIDS activism, how she learned of her good friend’s Rock Hudson’s diagnosis in 1985 and the impact it had on her. [People]

HEALTH UPDATE: GMA weatherman Sam Champion opened up about his latest skin cancer diagnosis and surgery to remove his basal cell carcinoma. The 63-year-old previously received treatment for skin cancer during a live TV segment in 2010. [Us Weekly]

FEET FIRST: Jake Gyllenhaal surprisingly kept his shirt on but flashed his bare feet in order to sell luxury tableware in a new promo for the Italian porcelain brand Ginori 1735. SOLD!

HOT TO GO: Since coming out as bi in 2018, singer Jason Mraz said he now feels “twice as sexy” and finds more people attractive than ever before. [People]

“THIS IS ME NOT LOSING YOU“: A moving PSA was released showing a father learning to accept his trans daughter. [LGBTQ Nation]

FASHIONISTAS: The Academy Museum Gala in LA was an A-list extravaganza of fierce fits with dapper dudes like Colman Domingo and Ricky Martin stealing the show.

TEAM LGBTQ: The first 50 individuals in the Outsports Power 100 for 2024, which highlights the 100 most powerful and influential out LGBTQ people in American sports, has been released. [Outsports]

DOWN UNDER: The Elska project explores different cities by profiling queer local men in each location. This time the gorgeous men of Melbourne, Australia get the spotlight. [GayCities]

UN-BELIEVE-ABLE: Cher was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and kicked it off by performing her 1999 blockbuster hit “Believe” with Dua Lipa.

