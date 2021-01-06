Cops say protest outside GOP senator’s home was “not that big a deal” as he continues crying on TV

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri sure made an ass of himself this week when he took to Twitter to claim a violent liberal mob threatened his wife and newborn outside their home in Washington, D.C. only to have photos and videos and, now, the local police completely contradict his story.

Quick backstory: In a dramatic tweet Monday night, Hawley, who has vowed to do everything in his power to stop Joe Biden from being inaugurated on January 20, said angry protesters “screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door.”

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Footage from the incident showed a dozen or so peaceful protesters gathered for a candlelight vigil in the street outside the residence. Most of them remained off the property, although at one point a group of about four people did calmly approach the front door and ring the bell before leaving behind a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

Just like when Rand Paul lied about being attacked by antifa, Josh Hawley is lying about his home being vandalized by anti-fascists last night. Here's picture from the house. https://t.co/zPhzQqh9iH — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 5, 2021

Now, even local police say that Hawley is being a drama queen.

Juan Vazquez, spokesperson for the Vienna Police Department, tells the AP that the “people were peaceful” and when they were confronted by officers “everyone just left.”

“There were no issues, no arrests,” says Vazquez. “We didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”

This jives with pretty much everyone else’s account of what happened. Except, of course, for Hawley, who went on Fox News last night to double down on his “I was attacked!” narrative.

“Look at the video!” he told Laura Ingraham. “You can see for yourself!”

Amazingly, on the screen alongside Hawley was the video, which did not corroborate his story. It showed exactly what everyone else has been saying: A small group of protestors standing in the street outside Hawley’s home exercising their First Amendment rights and not causing harm to anyone.

If the Antifa scumbags can terrorize my family, they can do it to any family in America. People should be safe in their own homes. And we’re not going to sit back and take it pic.twitter.com/umzOMBiA6l — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 6, 2021

The protest was organized by ShutDownDC. Yesterday, the group tweeted, “We visited Senator Hawley’s house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference).”

We’ve gotten some media inquiries about Senator Josh Hawley’s tweets about us…

1. We are absolutely and unapologetically anti-fascists. We are perplexed that someone would use that in the pejorative and we certainly would hope that Senator Hawley also opposes fascism. https://t.co/qtCvM05sdx — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

2. We visited Senator Hawley’s house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference). — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

3. It’s disappointing that Senator Hawley, an member of what presents itself as the greatest deliberative body in the world, would resort to calling us ‘scumbags’. But if he must. We’re happy to call him a snowflake. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

