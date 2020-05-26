Costa Rica welcomes marriage equality

With pride month mere days away, Costa Rica has become the first nation in Central America to recognize same-sex marriages.

The move comes after almost two years of infighting, following a landmark court ruling that pushed for legislators to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples. The constitutional court ruled in 2018 that a standing ban on same-sex marriages was unconstitutional, and ordered the parliament to re-legislate the issue within 18 months. When parliament failed to do so, marriage equality became the law of the land.

“Today we celebrate freedom, equality and democratic institutions. May empathy and love be the compass that allows us to get ahead and build a country where all the people fit,” Costa Rican President Carlos Quesada said via Twitter.

Costa Rica oficialmente reconoce el matrimonio igualitario. Hoy celebramos la libertad, la igualdad y las instituciones democráticas. Que sean la empatía y el amor la brújula que nos permita salir adelante y construir un país donde quepamos todas las personas ?????? — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) May 26, 2020

Daritza Araya and Alexandra Qu Castillo, a lesbian couple, married just moments after the new law took effect at midnight May 26. The pair married in San Isidro de Heredia. Other marriage ceremonies have moved online as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.