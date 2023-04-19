Country music act gets dragged for smashing Bud Light can while singing Queen song in a muscle shirt

When country music act Brent Gilbert is covering songs by Queen, he doesn’t want that gay agenda garbage shoved in his face, OK?!

Gilbert was covering one of the legendary rock group’s biggest hits, “Another One Bites The Dust,” at a recent concert in Alabama when somebody threw a Bud Light on stage.

For those blissfully unaware, Bud Light has been under siege by MAGA cry babies for three weeks because the brand partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for an Instagram ad.

Country star Travis Tritt announced he will drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, and Kid Rock posted an unhinged, gun-toting video over Mulvaney’s affiliation with the legacy beer company.

One conservative influencer has even launched his own “Conservative Dad’s ULTRA RIGHT 100% Woke-Free American Beer,” which costs $29.99 for a six-pack. #ripoff

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth kind of capitulated to the bad faith venom, issuing a statement that said, well, absolutely nothing.

Bud Light caves to a mob that was shooting at and running over its product for giving a one-minute sponsored Instagram post to a trans person. pic.twitter.com/ZqWDGPM36z — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 14, 2023

And yet, the performative outrage persists.

On Sunday, Gilbert was more than happy to participate. He looked at the Bud Light can menacingly then proceeded to slam it onto the ground.

“Yeah, f*ck that!,” he said, to the screams of thousands.

When a silver can–Coors Light?–was thrown on stage, Gilbert tossed it back to his drummer, who proceeded to shotgun the sucker.

‘Merica!

Of course, the idea of somebody protesting a beer company’s affiliation with an LGBTQ+ person while signing a Queen song is hilarious. Freddie Mercury is one of the most flamboyant rock stars ever and an LGBTQ+ icon. Hundreds of people on Twitter pointed out the contradiction.

Here just a sampling of responses…

The song they were playing was Another One Bites The Dust by Queen.



“Someone threw country star Brantley Gilbert a Bud Light while he was on stage with the music of gay icon Freddie Mercury being played by his band in the background.”



Fixed it.

Gilbert’s contrived stunt–all to the tune of Queen–exposes the sheer inanity of the Bud Light backlash. Right-wingers are just trolling for applause; and frankly, embarrassing themselves in the process.

Check out the advertisement for “woke-free” beer. The ad begins with its creator, Seth Weathers, strolling in front of a public women’s bathroom, and then cuts to him leaving the men’s room–while taking a sip of beer.

Believe us: that’s much weirder than anything Dylan Mulvaney has ever done.

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

To a fraction of America, Gilbert may look like a brave warrior against the supposedly evil LGBTQ+ agenda. But to the rest of us, he looks like a clown who’s just smashing a Bud Light can while singing a Queen song.

Another one bites the dust indeed.

Check out more hilarious clapbacks that were sent Gilbert’s way…

They’re playing Queen. You know, Queen? The band led by famous and noted homosexual Freddie Mercury? Am I the only one who sees the irony here or???????? — 🅱️lackula (Jakey 2X) (@FiveForFedding) April 18, 2023

Dog they playing another one bites the dust by fucking QUEEN in the background while throwing out bud light for supporting the LGTBQ. These jokes write themselves ??? https://t.co/1SK9hxlxTC — B. (@eastsideBRIZ) April 19, 2023

