Cody Belew is on fire and not even a steamy shower can cool him off.

The out country singer is gearing up for the release of his debut studio album I Did It For Love next month by dropping a sizzling new music video for his latest single “Desire.”

Belew, who first broke onto the scene after appearing on on The Voice back in 2012, is raising eyebrows in the clip that sees him serving seductive vocals while getting drenched in an erotic shower.

Over the last week, Belew has been teasing the video’s release with visuals of him giving soaking wet Freddie Mercury vibes interspersed with clips of sultry scenes from ’90s films like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Wild Things.

Belew oozes sex appeal while crooning about an unbridled longing inside him that is ready to explode.

“A wildfire waiting on a matchstick head, a burning bed/ desire, a time bomb ticking hanging by a thread, if it goes unchecked it’s a live wire.”

Somebody satisfy this man, stat!

While he dropped his self-titled EP in 2022, Belew has been pulling out all the stops in the last few months in anticipation of the full-length album launch.

Earlier this summer, he released the disco-inspired single “Horseshoes and Hand Grenades” and the country pop anthem “Long Long Row,” both of which flaunted his Southern glam rock aesthetic and blended influences of Queen, The Judds, Rascal Flatts and Lady Gaga.

Belew’s unique sound and showmanship is rooted in fearless honesty and an obligation to LGBTQ+ activism.

It was at the CMT Awards in April that he addressed being a gay country music artist and how it affects his artistry.

“I never wanted it to be an issue but then the world kind of forced me into my activism which forced it into my music. I’ve come a long way in my own acceptance of how I want to present that,” he said.

“Nowadays I feel like it is important to be honest in a world that is trying to divide us and sequester us and strip us down. Now I just stand in my truth and it’s up to you to stand with me or not.”

Beyond his music, Belew is also a sartorial ninja with fierce style on red carpets and on his social media feeds.

Being good friends with fashion designer Christian Siriano helps as he rocked one of the Project Runway hosts sickening getups to the CMTs and is set to attend Siriano’s latest runway show at New York Fashion Week this weekend.

Corseted for the gods!

Belew’s debut studio album I Did It For Love drops on October 4th. In the meantime, check out a few more images from his red-hot Instagram page and give him a follow: