Country singer Maren Morris has revealed she is bisexual with a Pride Month posting to social media.

On Instagram, Morris posted photos of herself from a show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. An accompanying caption read, “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+

“Happy pride”

In one photo, she’s holding a small Pride flag while on stage.

Advocacy group GLAAD was among those to praise the message, heralding her as a “Bicon”.

Morris, 34, born and raised in Arlington, Texas, first made a name for herself around eight years ago with the country hit, “My Church”.

Although rooted in country, her music incorporates elements of pop and r’n’b. She’s released three albums since that breakthrough.

She married fellow country singer Ryan Hurd in 2018. However, she filed for divorce last October and this was finalized in January. They share custody of their four-year-old son, Hayes.

In February, Morris told Us Weekly she was focusing on the “true reclamation of my singlehood and learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself” after being in a relationship with Hurd for the previous ten years.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” Morris said.

“I feel like this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”

Support for drag performers

Before this weekend’s announcement, Morris was already an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In March 2023, she was among the performers at a benefit show in Nashville. The ‘Love Rising’ event was arranged in protest of Tennessee lawmakers passing a ban on drag in public spaces.

On stage, Morris spoke out against the current culture war waged against drag performers.

She talked about bringing her young son along to the soundcheck earlier in the day. She took him to the drag queen’s changing room and he was blown away by how colorful and stimulating it all was.

Talking to the audience, she said, “He freaked out when he went in there. Because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, the smell of hairspray and wig glue, there’s glitter, everyone’s in a good mood, they’re so excited to be here tonight for this show. It’s just like a room of love.”

“And going back to my dressing room, and my son is like, ‘I need the queens’!”

The singer went on to dare authorities to act: “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f*cking arrest me.”

An injunction was placed upon the Tennessee drag ban last summer. Authorities are appealing the injunction. A result of that appeal remains pending.

Morris’s latest single was a cover of the old Billy Idol hit, “Dancing With Myself”.

