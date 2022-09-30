Couple investigated after their gender-reveal waterfall dye threatens town’s water supply

here we go again

Authorities in Brazil say they are investigating a couple following a gender reveal stunt. The pair in question dyed a local waterfall blue to reveal they’re having a son.

Unfortunately, the waterfall and its associated river are a key water supply for a drought-prone local town.

The couple posted a video on Instagram. They removed it after facing a swift backlash. However, it was captured and reshared many times on Twitter. You can see a clip below.

Couple paints a waterfall blue in #Brazil to make a gender reveal, Environment department is investigating the case 🃏 pic.twitter.com/eb2vjh6PqE — Public Outsider (@publicoutsider) September 27, 2022

Brazil’s environment ministry says the unnamed couple potentially polluted the Queima Pé river in the state of Mato Grosso. It is the primary water source for the nearby central-west town of Tangará da Serra. It is seeking to find out what the couple used to dye the water bright blue.

Eighteen meters high, the Queima-Pé waterfall is a popular tourist spot.

The stunt prompted fury online.

“Because who needs drinking water when you have ‘likes’?” said one commentator.

A Brazil couple dyed a whole 60-foot waterfall blue as part of a gender reveal, because who needs drinking water when you have “likes”? One more time for those in the back: NO ONE CARES THAT MUCH ABOUT YOUR CHILD’S GENDER pic.twitter.com/XSBzwLWGaL — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) September 28, 2022

This is far from the first time a gender reveal has prompted condemnation or disaster. Last year in Mexico, two people died when a small plane with a gender-reveal banner crashed.

A father-to-be in New York died when a gender-reveal explosion he was working upon in his garage detonated.

In 2017, a gender reveal explosion in Arizona led to a wildfire of over 47,000 acres.

Related: A woman has died from a ‘gender reveal party’ explosion. Let that sink in.