Couple stands their ground after Pride flag vandalized and their HOA demanded they take it down

A gay couple in the Queen Creek suburb of Phoenix, Arizona has been fighting against homophobic residents vandalizing their Pride flag for weeks. Instead of helping protect them, their homeowner’s association is now ordering that they take it down entirely.

Last December, realtor couple Jared and Tim Deluca put up a rainbow version of the U.S. flag in their own backyard. The yard faces a relatively busy street, and the couple had hoped their flag would serve to make other like-minded community members feel safer in their conservative area.

The couple posted their flag on TikTok to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with a cute nodded to being “the problem” to their conservative area:

Their flag received plenty of support from fellow users, especially those familiar with the area.

“As someone whose relatives live in San Tan and who has spent years in and out of the area – I LOVE THIS SO MUCH,” one commenter wrote. Another wrote, “You go and fly that flag!!! QC loves you.”

As lauded as they were on their page, it was only a couple of weeks before the less tolerant attitudes in their community caught up to them in a big way.

On December 27, the couple found their flag slashed:

The couple explain that they heard a ripping sound and saw a red truck idling near the entrance to their community, though they didn’t find the perpetrator.

“You can come to our house and try to destroy our property all you want,” Jared says, “But any of you ignorant a**holes in this small-minded, backwards, [bigoted], racist, homophobic, old school-mentality town: you will not quiet us. You will not silence us.”

“And you will not win,” Tim adds.

This was the beginning of a back and forth between the Delucas and their local homophobes, with the couple replacing and bringing their flag back stronger every time it was vandalized.

Though they’ve found support online from folks both in their area and across the globe, it seems their immediate neighbors won’t be showing their support anytime soon.

This week, they received a letter from their homeowner’s association demanding that they remove the offending flag or else:

“Our HOA is saying that we must immediately remove our flag — by the way, not gonna happen,” Jared says.

“Try to make me take it down. I will put up a larger pole with a bigger flag and I will fly it so that everyone coming down our street can see it.”

Jared told local news that he intends to see this fight through no matter what.

“I’ve been asked over the past month, ‘Is it worth it?’,” he recalls. “‘If something were to happen to you and your husband, is it worth it?’”

To this, he firmly responds, “It is.”