Of course #ketchup is trending on Twitter after today’s bombshell January 6 hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House select committee investigating January 6 today and, man, was it a doozy!

The first hour of Hutchinson’s testimony was basically one bombshell after another, without a single break in between. It’s virtually impossible to write a recap because every minute contained new and shocking information, but here are some of the biggest highlights:

Hutchinson said Trump was were aware things might turn violent on January 6 and that his supporters had weapons when they gathered near the Ellipse that day, including pepper spray, guns, knives, brass knuckles, and Tasers and blunt objects that could be used as weapons.

Not only did he know, but he didn’t care. Said Hutchinson: “I overheard the President say something to the effect of ‘I don’t F-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the F-ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the F-ing mags away.”

Trump wanted to go with the MAGA militia to the Capitol and became “irate” when the Secret Service informed him that wasn’t possible. His exact words, according to Hutchinson, were: “I’m the F-ing President! Take me up to the Capitol now!” He then lunged for the steering wheel of his presidential limo.

But the moment that seems to have everyone talking is when Hutchinson described in vivid detail Trump’s reaction to former Attorney General Bill Barr telling the Associated Press that the Department of Justice hadn’t found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I left the office and went down to the dining room and I noticed that the door was propped open and the valet was inside the dining room changing the table cloth off of the dining room table,” she recalled.

“He motioned for me to come in and then pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantle and the TV where I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there’s a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.”

According to Hutchinson, the valet told her Trump was “extremely angry” at Barr “and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up.”

Donald Trump was so upset, he threw his lunch and ketchup dripped down the White House wall. pic.twitter.com/cnypEymBxn — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 28, 2022

Shortly after Hutchinson recalled the plate-throwing incident, the word “ketchup” was trending on Twitter.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Cassidy Hutchinson confirms Trump went ballistic and threw his lunch at the wall on Jan 6, ketchup dripping everywhere because they wouldn’t take him to the Capitol. Arrest Trump. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 28, 2022

KETCHUP DRIPPING DOWN THE WALL. As perfect an epitaph for the age as any. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 28, 2022

The ketchup on the wall is how you know all of this is true — Liz (Malloy) McCann (@LizMalloy5) June 28, 2022

Someone better check the walls at Mar-a-Lago for ketchup — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2022

I knew ketchup would eventually be involved. — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) June 28, 2022

Unhappy Meal… I’m still wrapping my head around the fact that a 74 year old president of the United States was having a lunch that involved so much ketchup. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) June 28, 2022

The walls of mar-a-lago are getting a new coat of Heinz right about now. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 28, 2022

"Ketchup dripping down the wall" – the most exquisite and perfect image of the entire Trump Presidency. How utterly appropriate. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2022

Tag yourself in this January 6th committee hearing. I'm the ketchup dripping down the wall. — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) June 28, 2022

I feel bad for the housekeeping staff at Mar-a-Lago. They're going to be cleaning up ketchup for days. — Ishcabbibles ?? (@MsHebert83) June 28, 2022

Can't stop thinking about the young female aide called in to clean the ketchup dripping down the wall after the President threw his lunch in a fit of rage because he couldn't go watch the violent insurrection he fomented. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) June 28, 2022

KETCHUP! Everyone drink! — Rachel Vindman ? (@natsechobbyist) June 28, 2022

Watch Hutchinson’s complete testimony below…