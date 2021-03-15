Of course Lara Trump funneled $2 million from an animal shelter into the family business

Lara Trump’s shot at a career in politics may have just hit a brick wall.

The former aide to Donald Trump is the latest member of the family to be accused of self-dealing by funneling money out of a charity and into her father-in-law’s business.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States. Lara has been listed as a chairwoman for charity events for the organization since 2018, and the group’s president, Lauren Simmons, traveled to the White House for the signing of an animal cruelty bill in 2019.

According to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, Florida and obtained by the Huffington Post, the animal rescue spent a cool $225,000 to rent an event space at Mar-a-Lago for fundraiser that happened over the weekend. Not only that, but IRS filings show the group has blown almost $1.9 on miscellaneous fundraising costs at both Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s golf course since 2014. All the profit from that spending goes directly into Donald’s pocket. After the story broke, Simmons put out a statement defending Lara for being “a great advocate of dogs,” as well at the non-profits use of Trump-owned properties, saying the “beauty of the venue” allowed the group to raise over $12 million. When asked about whether that makes up for the fact that she’s putting money directly into the pockets of a man who incited a deadly insurrection, Simmons, who posted several “stop the steal” comments on social media prior to January 6, declined to answer the question. During Saturday’s fundraiser, Trump himself made a brief appearance, where he teased his daughter-in-law’s widely speculated run for U.S. Senate, telling the crowd she is “so incredible.” “I hear she’s going to run for the Senate,” the ex-president said. Extra from ‘Home Alone 2’ ran a bogus charity that stole from disabled Veterans. Eric Trump’s “charity” was closed for stealing from kids with cancer. Now Lara Trump’s funneled $2 million in rescue dog money into Trump properties. pic.twitter.com/kIkSl15Han — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) March 13, 2021 In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Lara confirmed that she is mulling over a political run but that she hasn’t made any final decisions. “But I will tell you, stay tuned, because it is certainly something that I would be honored to do,” she said.

The Trumps, of course, have a long history of siphoning money from charity groups into their own coffers. In fact, that’s why both the Trump Foundation and the Eric Trump Foundation were forced to close.

HuffPost reports:

Donald Trump over the course of his presidency funneled $8.5 million of Republican donor money into his own cash registers by directing spending by the entities he controlled, including the Republican National Committee, toward his own businesses. He similarly directed several million taxpayer dollars into his own properties by insisting on spending his frequent golf vacations there, thereby forcing Secret Service and other support staff to spend money at them, as well.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying…

Lara Trump Dog Charity Funneling Money to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/w9ZmMPORDx — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 13, 2021

So Eric Trump steals money from kids with cancer and Lara Trump steals money from a dog rescue. What worthless gigantic pieces of shit these two are. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 13, 2021

“If you can steal from kids with cancer why can’t you steal from dog rescue shelters?” – Lara and Eric Trump — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) March 13, 2021

Lara Trump going to bed after funneling $1.9 million from a dog rescue charity into her father-in-law’s pocket pic.twitter.com/6r928XbM2P — Nick Dyer (@nicholasddyer) March 13, 2021

DonJr and Eric get off on killing animals, while Lara Trump gets off on stealing from charities that rescue them. FFS. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) March 13, 2021

Do you think Eric Trump and Lara Trump’s relationship blossomed by discussing their love of stealing from charities or was that just a happy surprise later on? — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 13, 2021

Cruelara Detrump : well dog charities don't rip themselves off! #LaraTrump pic.twitter.com/Q8D7IUXny3 — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) March 13, 2021

Lara Trump is just as awful as Eric Trump. And Eric Trump is just as awful as Ivanka Trump. And Ivanka Trump is just as awful as Melania Trump. And Melania Trump is just as awful as Donald Trump Jr. And Donald Trump Jr is just as awful as Donald Trump.

And then there’s Fox News. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 13, 2021

Wowww…. So first the Trump spawn steal from children with cancer, and now Lara Trump funneled millions from a dog rescue charity?? These people are garbage. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 13, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.