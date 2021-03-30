Of course Matt Gaetz is considering quitting Congress for a career in television

This just in: Rumor has is Rep. Matt Gaetz is abandoning his constituents and quitting Congress for a career in television.

Three sources told Axios that the antigay lawmaker from Florida has privately told confidantes that he might retire before his term ends to take a job with the right-wing propaganda network Newsmax.

Apparently, Gaetz has become fascinated with the idea of being a media personality after getting a taste of the spotlight while palling around with Donald Trump last year.

One of the sources tells Avois that Gaetz, whose term ends in 2023, has already begun having early conversations with execs about what type of position he might have at the network.

Neither Gaetz or Newsmax are commenting on the rumors, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

He and his hair are welcome to leave Congress any time he wishes. — Garf (@garfington) March 30, 2021

Good. He can scream into the conspiracy void. — 🌊 Cheryl ☀️ (@cabarkk) March 30, 2021

Because he doesn’t actually do any work as a congressman. He just spreads gossip and lies. He’s perfect for newsmax. — pinky (@pinky75705848) March 30, 2021

Grifter wants a larger paycheck — Rick von Hagn 🔰🍎 (@MrIosity) March 30, 2021

Not surprised. Congressman Matt Gaetz has passed zero pieces of legislation beyond naming a post office after someone. He’s not a legislator. He’s a lying performance artist, so of course he’ll fit in at Newsmax. And he’ll get paid well as they try to become the new Fox News. pic.twitter.com/fb0jgpLWL2 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 30, 2021

This is a really dumb thing to do, which is exactly why I think it’s going to happen — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) March 30, 2021

They must have an open bar policy — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) March 30, 2021

Yes please. Give him a show at 1am. — Christopher Jevaun Nurse (@ChrisJNurse) March 30, 2021

Interestingly, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s departure from Congress to join Newsmax will simultaneously raise Congress’ IQ while lowering Newsmax’s — County Clare Observer (@county_clare) March 30, 2021

So long. Give Nestor my best. pic.twitter.com/BqV4nScU8S — Thicky Ricardo- DRY wit not a DIMwit (@MsSmartie2u) March 30, 2021