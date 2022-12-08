Of course Meghan McCain has found a way to make the situation with Ted Cruz’s daughter about herself

Meghan McCain just weighed in on the situation with Ted Cruz‘s daughter and she did it in the most Meghan McCain way imaginable.
In case you haven’t heard, Houston police and fire department personnel were called to Cruz’s Texas home Tuesday night in response to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted wounds on the arms.
The teenager was Cruz’s daughter, Caroline, who came out as bisexual on TikTok earlier this year. After being taken to the hospital, the family says she’s doing OK and that there “were no serious injuries.” In a statement, a representative for the senator said, “The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”
Most people have been respecting their request and have refrained from commenting on the situation, other than to wish the teenager a speedy recovery. But for whatever reason, Meghan McCain felt the need to comment on the matter. And, of course, she made the whole thing about herself.
“There’s a special hell being a teenage girl when your Dad is a famous (Republican) politician and you’re in middle/high school -and I did it before social media and before journalists would target minors and report on them. Leave the entire Cruz family alone & just send prayers,” the 38-year-old, who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot, tweeted.
McCain didn’t say who she was referring to when she told people to leave the Cruz family alone, but folx were quick to drag the former The View co-host for placing herself at the center of someone else’s tragedy…
Annnnnd you managed to make this about yourself.
Shocking.
Ugh.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 7, 2022
TRANSLATION: “Hey everyone, don’t forget about ME! I was a politicians daughter too you know! How about some attention for ME!?!?”
— Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) December 7, 2022
Wait, you have a famous father?
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 7, 2022
Reporting on an incident at the home of a US Senator is normal. You making it all about you is not. Grow up.
— Rebecca Lynn (@Bex_Lyn) December 7, 2022
Let me get this straight. Something very tragic happens in the Cruz family and you make it all about yourself?
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) December 7, 2022
Others blasted Meggy for imaging drama that isn’t actually there–sorta like the time she was caught lying about Black Lives Matter activists turning her posh New York neighborhood into a “war zone”…
I haven’t seen one tweet that was negative about this situation – not one.
I think the best idea. Just don’t even tweet about it
You’re just trying to get people to be negative about when they’ve been supportive
— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) December 7, 2022
No one is “targeting” her Meghan, calm down. Whether you like it or not, this tragedy is newsworthy and the majority of the commentary I’ve seen has been respectful, even sympathetic to the Cruz family. But way to make it about you, again.
— Arizona Political 💎 (@AZVotes) December 7, 2022
Megan, I haven’t seen hardly any negative tweets from Democrats about this whole situation with Ted Cruz’s daughter. I’ve only seen empathy and well wishes. Democrats are capable of feeling animosity toward the father without bullying the child. Speak to your own tribe.
— MamaPause (@mama_pause) December 7, 2022
I actually think Dems are being respectful to Ted’s family, John McCain’s daughter. I do remember how awful your party was to Sasha, Malia and Chelsea though.
— Matt (@itsMattMichael2) December 7, 2022
Dems will give the Cruz family the privacy & decency he chose not to give the Pelosi family.
— D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) December 7, 2022
And then there were those who reminded her that attacks on the families of politicians isn’t something that happens exclusively to Republicans…
Why specify (Republican)? Do you think those teen years were easier for say Chelsea Clinton than you? How about leave party out of it and just show empathy for Ted Cruz’s daughter and family?
— Paul Gorman (@gorms87) December 7, 2022
The Obama girls would like a word.
— Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) December 7, 2022
John McCain himself attacked Chelsea Clinton. pic.twitter.com/S2ZjngrJvN
— TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) December 7, 2022
Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea the family dog. I will never forget that
— The Fate of Ophelia🎺🔯🎵🖖🐾⚜️ (@festafarian) December 7, 2022
You were basically unknown as a child in the media. In that time period, Amy Carter and Chelsea Clinton were treated horribly by members of your party. Your father made extremely offensive comments about Chelsea. So, it’s best you sit this one out.
— Michelle Mitzel (@MichelleMitzel) December 7, 2022
Meghan, honey, if you’re reading…