Of course Meghan McCain has found a way to make the situation with Ted Cruz’s daughter about herself

Meghan McCain just weighed in on the situation with Ted Cruz‘s daughter and she did it in the most Meghan McCain way imaginable.

In case you haven’t heard, Houston police and fire department personnel were called to Cruz’s Texas home Tuesday night in response to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted wounds on the arms.

The teenager was Cruz’s daughter, Caroline, who came out as bisexual on TikTok earlier this year. After being taken to the hospital, the family says she’s doing OK and that there “were no serious injuries.” In a statement, a representative for the senator said, “The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Most people have been respecting their request and have refrained from commenting on the situation, other than to wish the teenager a speedy recovery. But for whatever reason, Meghan McCain felt the need to comment on the matter. And, of course, she made the whole thing about herself.

“There’s a special hell being a teenage girl when your Dad is a famous (Republican) politician and you’re in middle/high school -and I did it before social media and before journalists would target minors and report on them. Leave the entire Cruz family alone & just send prayers,” the 38-year-old, who is John McCain’s daughter, in case anyone forgot, tweeted.

McCain didn’t say who she was referring to when she told people to leave the Cruz family alone, but folx were quick to drag the former The View co-host for placing herself at the center of someone else’s tragedy…