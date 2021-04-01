Of course Megyn Kelly couldn’t let Trans Day of Visibility pass without doing something transphobic

Yesterday was Transgender Day of Visibility and, of course, failed morning host Megyn Kelly couldn’t let such an important moment pass without making a snarky transphobic remark.

Yesterday, she retweeted a tweet by Padma Lakshmi urging parents to accept their children no matter what.

“If you can’t accept your child for who they’re telling you they are, then you have no business being a parent,” Lakshmi wrote.

She followed it up with an explainer on the differences between gender, sex, and sexual orientation.

? PSA: Gender: used to describe characteristics that are socially constructed, encompasses a range of identities Sex: a label initially assigned by a doctor at birth Sexual orientation: emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to other people — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 31, 2021

In response, the former-Fox-News-host-turned-podcaster called Lakshmi’s tweet “idiotic” then encouraged people to read all the transphobic responses, which she found “spectacular.”

“The responses to this idiotic tweet are spectacular,” Kelly wrote.

The responses to this idiotic tweet are spectacular. https://t.co/mZrA6yJg7p — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 1, 2021

But we’d argue the responses to Kelly’s idiotic tweet are way more spectacular.

Here’s how folx responded to her thinly veiled transphobia…

Here’s the thing Megyn. I admittedly don’t understand all the ins and outs of what it means to be transgender. It’s confusing and new to me, like it is to many. But why should it take having to confront it in your own family to be sensitive and accepting that it’s real? — DF (@DF72811) April 1, 2021

Think Padma is spot on actually. However some of the responses are ridiculous. Obviously most coming from the religious freaks, gods, fairytales and myths brigade — [email protected] (@amusebouche13) April 1, 2021

If by “spectacular” you mean incredibly sad and discouraging, you would be correct. — China 💕 RUV 💕 Biden (@ultraglide87) April 1, 2021

Megyn Kelly disappoints me more and more — Thabo Ntsako Baloyi (@Thabo_Baloyi_) April 1, 2021

Your children are still young. I pray for you that you can be open and accepting for them should they ever require it. — Jai (@caperjaimers) April 1, 2021

Always better to listen and guide as a parent. Because #kids — Aaron Nodolf (@RazorSharpMinds) April 1, 2021

You mean the responses from people pretending not to get the point and joking about kids saying they’re unicorns? Yeah, super clever. — Waldo Lydecker (@SuspiciousHamst) April 1, 2021

Your own response is not exactly a twitter highlight. — Brian Richardson (@brichtimp) April 1, 2021

It’s kind of hard to take advice for someone who worked for Fox and voted for Trump — John Bryant (@Daddyatorr) April 1, 2021

The responses here aren’t much better . Good grief — lora corrado (@LoraCorrado) April 1, 2021

What a sad take. I feel for your children. — J Killing it (@jarensel) April 1, 2021

No, Megyn there is nothing wrong with allowing a child to express themselves in a healthy manner. — nonexistent (@SNU_DeltaPi1113) April 1, 2021

There’s a reason you work out of your basement now. — donna januario (@DonnaJanuario) April 1, 2021

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kelly has spewed transphobic nonsense on Twitter. Last December, she attacked trans activist Zinnia Jones, calling her “unwell” for remarks she made about puberty blockers.

Then there was the time she invited a panel of all cisgender people on her failed morning show to talk about Scarlett Johansson’s controversial casting as a trans man in the film Rub & Tug.

