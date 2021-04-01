hate monger

Of course Megyn Kelly couldn’t let Trans Day of Visibility pass without doing something transphobic

By

Yesterday was Transgender Day of Visibility and, of course, failed morning host Megyn Kelly couldn’t let such an important moment pass without making a snarky transphobic remark.

Yesterday, she retweeted a tweet by Padma Lakshmi urging parents to accept their children no matter what.

Related: In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility: bask in the wisdom of trans entertainers

“If you can’t accept your child for who they’re telling you they are, then you have no business being a parent,” Lakshmi wrote.

She followed it up with an explainer on the differences between gender, sex, and sexual orientation.

In response, the former-Fox-News-host-turned-podcaster called Lakshmi’s tweet “idiotic” then encouraged people to read all the transphobic responses, which she found “spectacular.”

“The responses to this idiotic tweet are spectacular,” Kelly wrote.

But we’d argue the responses to Kelly’s idiotic tweet are way more spectacular.

Here’s how folx responded to her thinly veiled transphobia…

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kelly has spewed transphobic nonsense on Twitter. Last December, she attacked trans activist Zinnia Jones, calling her “unwell” for remarks she made about puberty blockers.

Then there was the time she invited a panel of all cisgender people on her failed morning show to talk about Scarlett Johansson’s controversial casting as a trans man in the film Rub & Tug.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.