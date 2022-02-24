#TodrickExposedParty

Of course Todrick Hall is being a sore loser over ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and Twitter is going nuts

Todrick Hall just lost on Celebrity Big Brother, and no, he doesn’t want to talk about it.

The YouTube performer and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” singer has reportedly canceled all interviews following his placing runner up on the long-running reality competition last night. The cancellation follows months of criticism by fellow contestants and social media outcry for his dastardly tactics and behavior during the show.

Page Six reports that representatives for Hall have not revealed the reason for his pulling out of interviews, or if he plans to reschedule. In the Celebrity Big Brother finale which aired last night, Hall placed second behind winner Miesha Tate, having scored only one vote from his housemates. Host Julie Chen actually had to encourage the cast to congratulate Hall on his second-place finish.

“You can all get up,” she said. “You don’t have to stay in your seats.”

Shortly after his loss, Hall began trending on Twitter under the hashtag #TodrickExposedParty, with people mocking his second place finish. One user even noted that his Wikipedia page had been vandalized to refer to him as “America’s Least Favorite Houseguest.”

But that’s not even the worst of it.

