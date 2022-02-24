Of course Todrick Hall is being a sore loser over ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and Twitter is going nuts

Todrick Hall just lost on Celebrity Big Brother, and no, he doesn’t want to talk about it.
The YouTube performer and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” singer has reportedly canceled all interviews following his placing runner up on the long-running reality competition last night. The cancellation follows months of criticism by fellow contestants and social media outcry for his dastardly tactics and behavior during the show.
Page Six reports that representatives for Hall have not revealed the reason for his pulling out of interviews, or if he plans to reschedule. In the Celebrity Big Brother finale which aired last night, Hall placed second behind winner Miesha Tate, having scored only one vote from his housemates. Host Julie Chen actually had to encourage the cast to congratulate Hall on his second-place finish.
“You can all get up,” she said. “You don’t have to stay in your seats.”
Shortly after his loss, Hall began trending on Twitter under the hashtag #TodrickExposedParty, with people mocking his second place finish. One user even noted that his Wikipedia page had been vandalized to refer to him as “America’s Least Favorite Houseguest.”
Who did this?!?! ????? #TodrickExposedParty #bigbrother #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3 https://t.co/WMW8p2D8qe
— Meg Paq (@MaehoJanita) February 24, 2022
But that’s not even the worst of it.
Check out some of the other things people are saying…
My face everytime Todrick pops up on my TV screen and I hear the sound of his screechy voice #TodrickExposedParty #CBBUSA3 pic.twitter.com/hImdp7CNLD
— KRIS AVALON (@thekrisavalon) February 24, 2022
Did y’all see Todrick jump up out of that seat at commercial! He looks pissed and I’m loving it! #TodrickExposedParty #BooBooTheFool #CBBUSA3 pic.twitter.com/yC5l1bBmeV
— Heather Richardson ????? (@junebug32109) February 24, 2022
Congrats on your “exposure” Fraudrick I put this cameo together just for you! @todrick #CBBUS3 #todrickexposedparty pic.twitter.com/pwb26FabHh
— D ?? (@TayLordeSwift13) February 24, 2022
Todrick Hall is the purest example of when you show your ass & then getting your ass handed to you. #Todrick #TodrickExposedParty #CBBUS3 #CBB3 pic.twitter.com/6aZs7DlA0R
— Cori Simone (@CoriSimone27) February 24, 2022
Todrick Hall has always aligned himself with white women & he dare utter the name Black alliance in #CBBUS3 when he is the SOLE REASON not only 4 Black people during #BlackHistoryMonth went home but he also weaponized his identity against others unprovoked. #TodrickExposedParty
— Megan Thee Dragon (@MDragon_12) February 24, 2022
todrick when the feds catch him for buying a house with ppp loans #TodrickExposedParty #CelebrityBigBrother #CBB3 pic.twitter.com/lGLsZLShMP
— ?maia? (@janelleridha) February 24, 2022
When you think going on a reality T. V. show will help people see you in a good light but your ass hat personality shines through anyways #TodrickExposedParty #cbb3 pic.twitter.com/dB5bTdVjmA
— Batt Mom (@boymombatts) February 24, 2022
Y'all JUST realizing Todrick Hall is trash?! Never cared for him because I always saw through his bs back in his YouTube days. #TodrickExposedParty pic.twitter.com/6grOkfRIr5
— UNITY ???? (@itsLiterallyHim) February 24, 2022
The best lines #TodrickExposedParty #CBBUSA3 #TodrickHall
Teddi Mellencamp
"One of your favorite movies is ‘Wizard of Oz,’ but you’ve forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I’m going to choose the lesser of two evils." pic.twitter.com/RBkcRpLsMd
— Franco (@FrancoandMarco) February 24, 2022
I just saw on Reddit someone said, "If the Fyre Festival were a person, it would be Todrick," and I really felt that. #wellsaid #todrickexposedparty #bbceleb #cbbus3 pic.twitter.com/rEGYVrTvZH
— Krista Monroe ?????? (@authenticmonroe) February 24, 2022
After getting his phone back, he ran into his dressing room, refused to come out and then canceled press. The lesson to be learned here; NEVER UNDERESTIMATE KARMA. #TodrickExposedParty #CBB3 #CBBUS3 https://t.co/gI8n1Kj96h
— Your Clarkness (@YourClarkness) February 24, 2022
Todrick opening Twitter when he leaves the set. #CBBUS3 #TodrickExposedParty pic.twitter.com/7Ff9lC0OrE
— Nikki (@NikkiB0323) February 24, 2022
5 Comments
DarkZephyr
Yeah, I think losing Big Brother is the least of his concerns at this moment in time.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
I never liked him anyway!
cubcmh
Yeah, not impressed.
Cam
He was exposed for not paying employees a while ago.
ShiningSex
Maybe he can use his second place prize money to pay people he owes money to. He’s known for NOT paying his bills/people.
I hated Miesha too. They both were awful and didn’t deserve it.
His music is utter crap too. What idiot listens to that crap?