With COVID-19 disrupting everything, prepare for more hookups. And prepare to protect yourself.

Dating apps Grindr, Scruff, Tinder and Hornet have all issued warnings to users regarding the coronavirus. The reason: with social detachment on the rise, more and more people are expected to stay home and have sex.

“We’ve shared a variety of news articles over the past few days inside the app in addition to sending messaging,” Sean Howell, co-founder of Hornet, told Reuters.

A number of medical watchdog groups have already declared queer people at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. The reasons include higher rates of HIV, cancer, and compromised immune systems due to smoking. Several major LGBTQ Pride events, including Pride of the Americas and Los Angeles Pride, have already postponed events, some months in advance.

In addition to Hornet, Scruff has begun releasing World Health Organization protection guidelines to users. Grindr has tweeted out CDC guidelines, and will continue to post them to users. Tinder has released a warning to users, noting “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.”