CPAC’s disastrous national anthem inspires best meme of the week

Sailor Sabol is a young Florida Republican whose most recent YouTube video, “Destroying Splash Mountain = Destroying America”, is a 20-minute rant about how “triggered” she is by Disney’s decision to redesign the ride by replacing references to 1946’s Song of the South, widely criticized for its depiction of African Americans, with a theme based 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.

“It really shows that nothing is safe,” she says.

Nine months after recording the video, she proved her point while serenading attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with the national anthem. Nothing is safe.

The performance kicked off a string of very impressive responses as pianists offered accompanying tracks, nailing all the key changes and flats throughout the number.

