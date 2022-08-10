Creepy ‘House of Hammer’ docuseries may be the final nail in the coffin for Armie Hammer’s career

It doesn’t look like actor (and alleged Cayman Islands timeshare salesman?) Armie Hammer‘s career will be bouncing back any time soon.

The upcoming Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer comes out early next month and the content surrounding the Call Me By Your Name star specifically seems damning.

The trailer for the series is packed full of voice memos and messages from the 35-year-old actor that range from creepy and uncomfortable to downright violent.

Most of these messages were part of the leak from the “@houseofeffie” Instagram story in early 2021 that brought the abuse and cannibalism allegations to the public consciousness in the first place.

Folks began to suspect the Death on the Nile actor of genuine cannibalistic tendencies after one of the leaked DMs featured him writing “I am 100% a cannibal.”

Also featured in the series are testimonials from his aunt, author Casey Hammer, as well as multiple women he’s been with in the past.

“If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole,” says Aunt Casey, who first exposed the dark history of her mega-rich family in her 2015 memoir Surviving My Birthright.

Courtney Vucekovich, one of the main interviewees of the docuseries, is shown discussing the weight of Hammer’s constant affinity for rope-play and dominance before tearing up and requesting a break.

It seems the show will focus as much on the Hammer family and the generations of men to come before Armie as it will on his specific wrongdoings.

We still never got full confirmation on whether he really was laying low in the Caymans selling timeshares out of a hotel office, but if he is, it may be in his best interest to stay there.

Check out the trailer for House of Hammer on Discovery+, if you dare: