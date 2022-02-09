Crowd chants “gay lovemaking” in hilariously awkward ‘Family Feud’ clip

Not since that infamous moose knuckle incident has daytime gameshow Family Feud been so entertaining.

A recent episode had contestants guessing how survey respondents answered the question: “What’s an activity that brings men together?”

The families guessed their way through the top three answers — “Sports/Fishing”, “Cold Brewskis”, and “Poker/Games” — but were stumped on the fourth.

Host Steve Harvey reveled the elusive answer, and the board read “Gay Lovemaking.” Where’s the lie?

the other day i was watching family feud and the question was "something men love doing together" and they got 4/5 that were like playing poker or drinking or whatever and they couldn't get the last one and so they reveal it and the sign flips over and it says "GAY LOVEMAKING" — tinybaby (@tinybaby) February 4, 2022

As the audience read the response in unison, you can literally hear the awkwardness as their brains realize what their mouths are saying.

Absolutely losing my mind over this pic.twitter.com/tUGXSoJvhN — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) February 4, 2022

Here are some of the funniest responses:

So basically Brokeback Mountaining. — okikokik (@gobbledygookik) February 5, 2022

Replacing all of my dirty talk with the phrase “gay lovemaking” — grant 🏳️‍🌈 (@NotSoNiceville) February 4, 2022

i would have gotten this point so quickly — gawdzie (@gawdz0rz) February 4, 2022

My favorite part is that they cleaned up “gay sex” responses for TV. — Rick Rastomauffen (@rastomauffen) February 4, 2022

Just us bros having a blasty pic.twitter.com/x4E6TYaCNk — K (@Kenney4lyfe) February 5, 2022

You can watch the full segment: