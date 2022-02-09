m4m

Crowd chants “gay lovemaking” in hilariously awkward ‘Family Feud’ clip

Not since that infamous moose knuckle incident has daytime gameshow Family Feud been so entertaining.

A recent episode had contestants guessing how survey respondents answered the question: “What’s an activity that brings men together?”

The families guessed their way through the top three answers — “Sports/Fishing”, “Cold Brewskis”, and “Poker/Games” — but were stumped on the fourth.

Host Steve Harvey reveled the elusive answer, and the board read “Gay Lovemaking.” Where’s the lie?

As the audience read the response in unison, you can literally hear the awkwardness as their brains realize what their mouths are saying.

