Crunch Fitness asks patrons to have sex “anywhere” but the men’s locker room

Looks like Crunch Fitness doesn’t approve of certain aerobic activities. In a flyer shared on social media, a Crunch gym asks its members to stop hooking up in its men’s locker room.
Here’s the text of the message, the emphasis of which is theirs: “Attention members: Please DO NOT HAVE SEX in the men’s locker room! You can have sex *literally* anywhere else, just not at Crunch Fitness. Otherwise, your membership will be immediately revoked. Please keep this safe space for all Crunchers.”
According to The Sword — work un-friendly link alert! — a now-deactivated Twitter user found the flyer in a West Hollywood location of the gym chain. “Tell me you work at a gay gym without telling me you work at a gay gym,” that user wrote in the tweet.
Other Twitter users flexed their comedy muscles in the replies. “So we can f*ck on the elliptical?” wrote one. Another tweeted, “But I need to burn the calories!”
A third Twitter user pointed out that’s “one way to cancel a notoriously hard-to-cancel gym membership.”
On Reddit, meanwhile, a self-identified business manager wondered if Crunch calling out the steamy behavior would “essentially [advertise] the fact that their locker room is cruisy.”
“Maybe it’s actually a clever marketing ploy,” another user responded.
Of course, locker-room trysts are nothing new. A 43-year-old told The New York Times in 2005 that he goes to a New York Sports Club location for “work and reward,” defined by the newspaper as “a cardio workout, some weight lifting, then sexual activity in the sauna or steam room.”
2 Comments
cuteguy
Such an incredible double standard. Years ago there was a class action lawsuit bc hair salons were charging women more for haircuts and called it discrimination. How is this any different? Had they just said no sex in ANY bathrooms, that would’ve been different. Such complete BS. MeToo movement my ass
SamB
They specified the men’s bathroom because that’s where it was happening. People do not have the right to have sex anywhere they want.