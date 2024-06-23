Entertainment*
Cry if you want to: 20 fascinating facts about underrated ’90s drama ‘It’s My Party’

By Jorge Molina June 23, 2024 at 8:00am

An often-forgotten movie in the often-maligned subgenre of “AIDS weepies,” It’s My Party—directed by Randal Kleiser, based on his own experiences with the disease—came out in 1996 and is still as emotionally resonant as it was back then. 

The movie follows Nick Stark (played by Eric Roberts), a successful architect who decides to throw one last big party after being diagnosed with AIDS. He wants to celebrate life and say goodbye on his own terms before the disease takes over. 

With an all-star cast that includes Gregory Harrison, Margaret Cho, Lee Grant, Marlee Matlin and Olivia Newton-John, the film’s raw emotion and honesty about dealing with terminal illness and saying goodbye make it stand out among others in the genre.

Here are twenty facts you may not know about this underrated gem of a film:

1. The film is based on true events 

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Protagonist Nick Stark is directly based on architect and designer Harry Stein, who was actually director Randal Kleiser’s friend and ex-partner. Stein held a farewell party just like in the film, held in 1992.

2. Many of the cast and crew knew Harry Stein

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Director Randal Klein gathered his friends in front and behind the camera to bring this movie to life, many of whom had personally known Harry.

3. Bruce Davison improvised all his lines

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Davison was shooting another movie at the time and he was only available for one day. All his scenes were shot in a few hours without a script.

4. Actors brought their own props

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Because of the very limited budget of the film, actors were asked to bring some of their own things to make ends meet: director Randal Kleiser used his house and pool, Eric Roberts provided his own horse, Lee Grant gifted her own ring to Nick, and Sally Kellerman brought her own dog.

5. The DVD of the film shows the house of the real-life character

In the 2003 release of the DVD, director Randal Kleiser gives a tour of Harry Stein’s home, which served as a basis for much of the story and locations in the film.

6. This was the first film where Marlee Matlin had spoken dialogue

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar in 1986 for her performance in Children Of A Lesser God, has been one of the most visible representatives of the deaf community throughout her career.

7. This was Joey Cramer’s last film in more than two decades

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Although it is an uncredited cameo as “Party Guest,” Joey Cramer (best known for his performances as a child star in movies like 1984’s Runaway and 1986’s Flight Of The Navigator) stopped acting after this movie until very recently.

8. The cast is packed Oscar winners and nominees

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

Lee Grant was nominated for four Oscars (winning one in 1976 for Best Supporting Actress in Shampoo), as well as the aforementioned Marlee Matlin winning in 1986. Nina Foch, Bruce Davison, Eric Roberts and George Segal were all nominated once throughout their careers.

9. This is a reunion for Olivia Newton-John and Gregory Harrison

Image Credit: ‘A Christmas Romance,’ CBS

The two starred in the 1994 Christmas TV movie A Christmas Romance.

10. This is the last of three films that starred Lee Grant and Roddy McDowall together 

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

The first two were The Million Dollar Face in 1981 and Charlie Chan And The Curse Of The Dragon Queen in 1981.

12. It’s a small film that opened very small

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

It’s My Party only played in 28 theaters across the United States, and made about $150k on its opening weekend. It would eventually gross a little over $600k.

13. It didn’t treat AIDS like other movies

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

The film was considered to be one of the first major theatrical films to portray a patient dying with AIDS with dignity and respect, as opposed to an inevitable tragedy, a statistic, or a punchline.

14. It was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

The film was a 1997 nominee for Outstanding Film (Limited Release) alongside Antonia’s Line, Costa Brava, French Twist, Stonewall and the eventual winner Beautiful Thing.

15. It had a successful festival run

Image Credit: ‘It’s My Party,’ United Artists/MGM

The film had its world premiere at the 1996 Sundance Film Festival, where it played alongside other classics-to-be like Bound, Hard Eight, Citizen Ruth and Big Night. It also played the Berlin International Film Festival the following month.

16. Elvira makes a cameo at the party

Image Credit: ‘Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark,’ Image Entertainment

Cassandra Peterson (better known to our community as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) makes an uncredited cameo as “Party Guest.”

18. The film shares a name with an iconic lesbian anthem

“It’s My Party” from singer-songwriter Lesley Gore tells the story of a young girl whose boyfriend replaces her with another girl during her birthday party.

19. Composer Basil Poledouris is behind other great gay classics

Poledouris also scored beloved films like John Waters’ Serial Mom and camp classic Starship Troopers.

20. Bronson Pinchot expands his gay film ouvre

The actor memorably played a gay-coded character in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop.

