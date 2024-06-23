Cry if you want to: 20 fascinating facts about underrated ’90s drama ‘It’s My Party’

An often-forgotten movie in the often-maligned subgenre of “AIDS weepies,” It’s My Party—directed by Randal Kleiser, based on his own experiences with the disease—came out in 1996 and is still as emotionally resonant as it was back then.

The movie follows Nick Stark (played by Eric Roberts), a successful architect who decides to throw one last big party after being diagnosed with AIDS. He wants to celebrate life and say goodbye on his own terms before the disease takes over.

With an all-star cast that includes Gregory Harrison, Margaret Cho, Lee Grant, Marlee Matlin and Olivia Newton-John, the film’s raw emotion and honesty about dealing with terminal illness and saying goodbye make it stand out among others in the genre.

Here are twenty facts you may not know about this underrated gem of a film: