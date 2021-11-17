“Crying Nazi” Christopher Cantwell just had an absolutely terrible day in court

Hey, remember Christopher Cantwell, the gay-hating neo-Nazi who participated in that deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville back in 2017? Well, he’s finally on trial over that whole thing and it hasn’t been going well for him.

Cantwell, who says he “can’t stand f*ggots”, had his ass handed to him in court yesterday when his motion to have the case against himself and fellow gay-hating white supremacist Richard Spencer thrown out was shot down by a judge.

Quick recap: Cantwell first made headlines four years ago after sobbing on camera upon learning there was a warrant out for his arrest for attending the rally and saying he had a pistol and was “ready for violence.”

For the past three weeks, he and Spencer have been on trial for their involvement in the whole Charlottesville thing. While neither men are lawyers, both are broke, so they decided to represent themselves in the courtroom, which went about as well you might expect.

Cantwell made an exceptional fool of himself. Speaking before jurors, he brought up his favorite book, Mein Kampf, dropped the N-word, plugged his podcast, called himself “good-looking” and a “professional artist,” and said he watched Tucker Carlson to prep for his day in court.

He also tried arguing that there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest he was part of a conspiracy and there certainly wasn’t enough evidence to suggest he had been violent at the rally, despite being caught on video saying he was “ready for violence.”

In fact, Cantwell claimed, he was the real victim when a group of angry “antifa” counterprotesters chased him down in a Walmart parking lot. Then he asked the judge to call the whole trial off.

Judge Norman Moon was unmoved, however, and ultimately determined yesterday that there is more than enough evidence, including text messages between Cantwell and Spencer admitting to the very thing they’re on trial for, and that the court is required to view it in “light most favorable to the plaintiffs.”

“You have a misunderstanding, I’m afraid, of what conspiracy is,” Moon patiently explained. “You don’t have to do very much. You just get in there, be there, go along with it, support it. You’re part of the conspiracy.”

Closing arguments are now set for Thursday. Jury deliberations will begin Friday with a decision likely by the weekend.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.