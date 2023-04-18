Cuban hunk William Levy has us burning up & his new TV series is only part of the reason

credit: Getty Images

William Levy has been scorching screens since first appearing in telenovelas nearly 20 years ago.

After starring in a string of TV hits across Mexico and South America, Jennifer Lopez wisely cast him to be her love interest in the music video for her 2011 hit “I’m Into You.”

From the moment the clip begins with him running shirtless on the beach, it was evident Levy’s gorgeous looks and rippling muscles were about to set a whole new world on fire.

Refresh your memory and your eyes:

Within months of the music video, Levy was cast on the VH1 series Single Ladies. He then briefly traded acting for shaking his booty on the 14th season of Dancing with the Stars. Levy was paired with pro dancer Cheryl Burke and made it all the way to third place.

While he didn’t take home the Mirror Ball Trophy, Levy was soon gifted with a sultrier honor: People En Español’s Sexiest Man Alive 2012!

In the years since, Levy has starred in Resident Evil:The Final Chapter, Girls Trip, and on the Empire spin-off Star, among others.

In all this time, the 42-year-old never stopped being one fine papi.

Now Levy is making headlines for getting everyone hot and bothered on the new ViX+ series Montecristo .

In the Spanish-language series, Levy plays a powerful tech CEO who gets involved in some drama and winds up shirtless a lot. While there are shady characters, betrayals, and people seeking out revenge, the most important thing to understand is that Levy winds up in compromising positions with little to no clothes on.

There’s even an insane Showgirls-esque pool scene that would make Elizabeth Berkley and Kyle MacLachlan blush.

Channel your inner Nomi Malone here:

The talented actor leaves little to the imagination and in one particularly heated bedroom session, flashes his bare backside while in the throes of passion. You can see the NSFW moment here.

Everybody take an inhale and breathe. Ok, now let’s get back to it, shall we?

While Levy is not part of the LGBTQ+ community, he’s definitely had an effect on certain members of the fam.

For years, many gays have been professing what an impact the Latin heartthrob had on their formative years.

Levy stans rise:

With Levy back on TV screens, gay viewers & others can get their dose of his broad shouldered deliciousness by watching the first episode of Montecristo for free at vixplus.com.

Check out the full tralier below and then scroll down for more thirsty shots to further indulge your Levy obsession: