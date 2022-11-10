After being cucked by Ron DeSantis on a world stage, Trump turns his ire toward Melania and Dr. Oz

Tuesday’s midterm elections were supposed to be the prelude to Donald Trump‘s big comeback as both a political kingmaker and the 2024 Republican frontrunner for President of the United States.

Instead, more than a dozen of his handpicked candidates lost their races, including his most high profile selection, Dr. Oz, which ultimately cost the GOP a seat in the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

To add insult to injury, the one Republican who Trump criticized, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, sailed to reelection in Florida with nearly 60% of the vote. (Ugh.)

A source close to the ex-president’s camp tells ABC News: “This was the end of the Trump era and the dawn of the DeSantis era. Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions.”

The New York Post, Trump’s favorite newspaper, second only, perhaps, to the National Enquirer, seems to agree, as evidenced by yesterday’s front page:

Today's cover: Ron DeSantis shows he’s future of the GOP https://t.co/Ja9rO579r4 pic.twitter.com/9Px1KBH1MP — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal editorial board declared him the GOP’s “biggest loser” in an editorial published yesterday that posed the question: “What will Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t around to lose elections?”

Trump held an Election Night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. According to people at the event, it was a “subdued” affair where the 76-year-old appeared “uneasy” and even “shocked” at times as he watched the results trickle in.

Afterwards, he called it an “interesting evening” before sending his guests home so he could, presumably, hurl ketchup all over the place.

Since then, the ex-president has been pointing fingers at all but himself for his party’s losses.

He’s reportedly furious at everyone from his top political aides, who he feels misguided and misled him, to Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity, who he feels pressured him to make unwise endorsements, to former first lady Melania Trump, who he blames for Dr. Oz’s loss in Pennsylvania.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, he’s now calling his wife’s recommendation that he endorse Oz as “not her best decision.”

Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

Trump is–or, ugh, was–expected to announce another run for the White House next week after teasing a “very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15″ during a rally in Ohio this past Monday.

But after Tuesday’s disappointing midterm results and the criticism he’s now receiving from conservative media outlets and members of his own party, the New York Times now reports:

Among Republican operatives who have been open to working with another Trump presidential campaign, a handful said they were reconsidering. That could present a challenge for Mr. Trump, who has a handful of trusted advisers but almost no one yet staffing key aspects of a campaign-in-waiting.

Now, some tweets…

The biggest election day loser was… DONALD TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/8AfVP7O6bM — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 10, 2022

Donald Trump is blaming Melania for telling him to back Dr. Oz. You can't make this stuff up. ? — Devin Duke, PhD (@sirDukeDevin) November 9, 2022

What we are learning from the US midterm elections:

1. Donald Trump is finished (thank goodness)

2. Elon Musk has no influence

3. When young people vote, good things happen

4. Dr. Oz remains a tool — Ubaka Ogbogu (@UbakaOgbogu) November 9, 2022

Donald Trump is the biggest loser in American history. Pass it on. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 10, 2022

Seeing Donald Trump completely cucked by Ron DeSantis on the world stage is a sight to behold. — ?????? ????????? (@mk_indy) November 10, 2022

And Donald Trump thought these midterms would be his big victory lap, before announcing his presidential run. Hahaha. — msignorile@mstdn.social (@MSignorile) November 9, 2022

That it took a shitty midterm and not a deadly insurrection for the Republican Party to finally walk away from donald trump tells you everything you need to know about them. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) November 10, 2022

The backlash against Donald Trump is a beautiful thing to behold, but as a fervent narcissist, he'll find someone else to blame. In fact, he just blamed Melania for having him endorse Dr. Oz. He threw another wife under the bus. Shocker. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) November 10, 2022

FUN FACT: The biggest loser in American politics in both 2020 and 2022 has been Donald Trump. — Justin Horwitz (@JustinAHorwitz) November 9, 2022

Donald Trump is in a corner wiping away tears and snot with he's tiny hands

He's finished

?? — ???COCA??? (@Coca44791276) November 9, 2022

