Cue up these Xmas tunes from queer and trans singers

No matter how much we may love Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, and Mariah Carey, there’s only so many times we can hear them belt out their holiday hits, right?

So this year, we’re rounding up some seasonal songs from LGBTQ artists.

Sam Smith, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Related: 9 queer Christmas songs to make the yuletide gay

Manila Luzon, Peppermint & Alaska Thunderfuck, “We Three Queens”

Panic! At the Disco, “Feels Like Christmas”

Shea Diamond, “Mrs. Claus”

Demi Lovato, “Silent Night”

Years and Years, “Santa Baby”

Melissa Etheridge, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home”

Steve Grand, “All I Want for Christmas for You’

Related: EXCLUSIVE: My holiday traditions, by Cyndi Lauper

Sia, “Snowman”

Calum Scott, “White Christmas”

Indigo Girls, “I Feel the Christmas Spirit”

MNEK, “Stopped Believing in Santa”

Greyson Chance, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful”

RuPaul, “Hey Sis, It’s Christmas”