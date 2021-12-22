Cue up these Xmas tunes from queer and trans singers

No matter how much we may love Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, and Mariah Carey, there’s only so many times we can hear them belt out their holiday hits, right?
So this year, we’re rounding up some seasonal songs from LGBTQ artists.
Sam Smith, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
Todrick Hall, “Bells, Bows, Gifts, Trees”
Manila Luzon, Peppermint & Alaska Thunderfuck, “We Three Queens”
Panic! At the Disco, “Feels Like Christmas”
Shea Diamond, “Mrs. Claus”
Demi Lovato, “Silent Night”
Years and Years, “Santa Baby”
Melissa Etheridge, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home”
Steve Grand, “All I Want for Christmas for You’
