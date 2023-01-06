‘Cut’ or ‘Uncut”? Prince Harry reveals all in new memoir

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has leaked ahead of its official publication next week. Not only did The Guardian get its hands on a copy and publish exclusive extracts yesterday, but the Spanish version of the book apparently hit some bookstores in Spain.

In one section, Harry talks about his penis. He says sections of the media had a fascination with his and his brother, Prince William’s, genitalia and whether they were circumcised.

In some countries, such as the US, most guys are circumcised as babies. In the UK, the majority of men are uncircumcised.

“There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised,” Harry writes.

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly permitted for her three sons (Charles, Andrew and Edward), to be circumcised. Princess Diana was rumored to object to William and Harry being circumcised as it was not medically necessary.

Harry says the stories are inaccurate and he’s been “snipped”.

It’s not the only reference to his penis. He also recounts suffering an injury whilst on a charity trek through the North Pole in 2011.

Harry joined the charity trek for four days. He then had to fly home for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry attended a pre-wedding dinner and revealed he’d experienced frostbite.

“Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis,” he writes.

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

Related: New ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer drops but we’re still kinda distracted by Princess Margaret’s hot grandson

Spare revelations

Other revelations in the book include Harry recounting losing his virginity at the age of 17 to an older woman in a field behind a “busy pub.” He says the unnamed woman treated him like a “young stallion”: “I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away.”

• Harry admits to trying cocaine when he was 17 and experimenting with hallucinogenic mushrooms. About cocaine, he says, it was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.

• He talks about his brother physically attacking him during a row in 2019 over Harry’s wife, Meghan. Harry says William labeled her “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

“(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Buckingham Palace has not responded to the allegations.

Related: Wilson Cruz has thoughts on Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family

• After the funeral of Prince Philip, Prince Charles called upon his sons to not cause drama, saying: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

• Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. Some commentators have criticized this revelation. They say it may place Harry and his family at a greater security risk.

Spare goes on sale on January 10.