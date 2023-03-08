Cyndi Lauper blasts rise in anti-LGBTQ+ bills: “This is how Hitler started”

Cyndi Lauper (Photo: Shutterstock)

Lauper has spoken out about the spate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being debated across the US at the moment. She compared it to moves the Nazis made in Germany in the 1930s.

“I believe you don’t stop the fight,” the singer told ITK, as reported by The Hill. “Equality for everybody, or nobody’s really equal.

“This is how Hitler started,” she continued, “just weeding everybody out.”

“I don’t think it’s a good idea what they’re doing but, you know, you just have to keep fighting for civil rights,” Lauper, 69, said.

“I guess that’s the way it is in this country. Started out like that, didn’t it?”

The tsunami of anti-LGBTQ+ legisaltion

In the last couple of years, 18 different states have introduced laws banning trans girls from competing in women’s sports. In recent months, five states have introduced laws banning gender-affirming care for minors, including Arkansas, Utah, and Mississippi.

In addition to this, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said it was monitoring the progress of 385 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 38 different states. This is an increase on the 278 it monitored in 2022 (many of which failed).

The legislation largely targets schools and healthcare, but also drag queens.

For example, Texas is debating 29 different pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. One would reclassify bars that host drag shows as sexually oriented businesses (on a par with adult theatres and sex shops). This will mean they’d have to pay higher taxes and operate under different regulations. Many would likely cancel their drag performances.

“While not all of these bills will become law, they all cause harm for LGBTQ people,” the ACLU says.

Lauper has been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community for decades. She says she quickly became aware her song ‘True Colors’ had become something of a gay anthem. After hearing about how so many queer youths became homeless, she founded the True Colors fund to help raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues and provide shelter for homeless youth.

Love Rising in Nashville

Yesterday it was announced that Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Hozier and others would perform at a big show in Nashville to protest about anti-trans and anti-drag legislation. The ‘Love Rising‘ concert will benefit Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. It takes place March 20 at Bridgestone Arena.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” said Allison Russell, another of the performers.

“LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”