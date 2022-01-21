Cynthia Nixon breaks her silence on the Chris Noth scandal

I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show. Thankfully, it wasn’t a major overhaul since Chris was killed off early and was to reappear later in the series finale.

We just wanted, you know, people to not be distracted or already feel, certainly with the death of Willie Garson, [which is] such a painful thing and already [something] viewers had to contend with. We didn’t want them to be distracted from the fictional characters.” Cynthia Nixon speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Chris Noth being edited out of the And Just Like That finale following allegations of sexual assault.