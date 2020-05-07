His dad asked to see a picture of his “boy toy,” what happened next was the sweetest thing ever

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

In 2018, a father’s request to see his son’s “boy toy” went viral for the purest and loveliest of reasons.

A teen named Louis shared the text exchange between him and his father.

“Send me the pic of u and ur boy toy,” read Dad’s text, followed by two adorable photos of Louis with his boyfriend.

Louis’s tweet quickly racked up over 50K likes and 7K shares.

So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work ?:’) pic.twitter.com/lQcQcRitxI — Golden Boy?? (@ninocachondo) April 2, 2018

After a few days of overwhelmingly positive response, the teen added this to the thread: