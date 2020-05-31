My dad thought my hookup was an intruder

Comedian Nick Lehmann has taken to Instagram to share a dating horror story: his dad once mistook one of Nick’s hook-ups for an intruder, and all kinds of embarrassment ensued.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lehmann recalls working as an intern in New York City, and living with his parents to help control his budget. Having just gone through a break-up, a handsome man in his office caught Nick’s attention, and decided to try for a rebound. After a summer of cyberstalking, Nick finally got up enough confidence to approach his handsome coworker by leaving him a card.

That night, after a few drinks, the pair met up and decided to take things to the next level. Slightly inebriated, Nick offered to host his handsome companion at his parents’ house. After some enjoyable sex in the guest room, things got a bit awkward.

“So we finish…and I hear a foot shuffle outside the bedroom door,” Lehmann says. “I know that foot shuffle belongs to a man. That man is my father. I go outside the room. He’s in his boxers, an old Jewish man.”

“I just pleaded with him, dad, go back to your room,” he says. “‘Someone’s here.’ And he took that as someone is robbing us.”

At that point, Lehmann’s dad had a complete freakout, running fo a baseball bat. Nick calmed his dad down, assuring him that he had a gentleman caller. Then Lehmann’s dad insisted on meeting said guest.

It gets weirder from there, but we don’t want to spoil Lehmann’s climax. Apparently he’s good enough at that already.