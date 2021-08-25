Dad viciously beats 6-year-old son for “being gay” after finding him sitting on boy’s lap

A court in Australia has sentenced a man to three years in prison after he went on a vicious homophobia-fueled attack against his own 6-year-old-son and the boy’s mom.

The 28-year-old father of three, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is a landscape gardener who lives in Mackay, North Queensland, according to the Courier-Mail.

During his trial, the court heard that he had come across his 6-year-old son (his eldest child) sitting on the lap of another boy. Incensed at what he perceived as “sexual engagement,” the father then started to beat the boy, screaming “Being gay is wrong,” and, “if they were adults I would have killed them.”

He repeatedly hit and threw his son to the ground, leaving the youngster terrified and bruised.

The boy’s mother then intervened to try and protect her infant daughter. The dad then turned his attention to mom, pinning her to the wall by her throat and telling her, “You better f***me after this.” He then choked her until she passed out.

When she regained consciousness, the dad apologized, but then slapped her again when she tried to comfort her daughter.

The father’s terrorizing behavior toward his family continued for several days, but a welfare visit led to the man’s arrest in August 2020.

The man later told police, ​​”It’s hard to explain it, I caught my boy sitting on another boy’s lap, this is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I’m a piece of s***. I shouldn’t have put my hands on my kid, but a matter of fact I have.”

The man was held on remand but ignored orders not to contact the children’s mother. He messaged her to ask her to drop charges against him, warning her that he might, “miss out on the children’s lives.”

The man pleaded guilty on Monday to all charges against him: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking, attempting to pervert justice, and five counts each of common assault, contravening a domestic violence order and police protection orders.

Judge Tony Moynihan at Mackay District Court sentenced him to three years in prison. However, as he has already spent a year in prison, his first parole hearing could take place on December 18, 2021, meaning he could be out before Christmas.