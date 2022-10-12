Daddies, mama’s boys, and a couple of rare birds: 10 must-see movies from New York’s Newfest 2022

It’s a brand-new year of New York’s Newfest, and we couldn’t be more excited to spread the news.

Now in its 34th year, NYC’s premier LGBTQ+ Film Festival is back and bigger than ever. From October 13-25, Newfest takes over some of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s finest theaters with a mind-bogglingly awesome lineup featuring over 130 films representing 23 countries. And, even if you’re not able to make it to The Big Apple, the fest is offering virtual presentations of a number of its titles, so film lovers from all over can join in on the celebration.

This year’s Newfest roster features an eclectic host can’t-miss events from world premieres to special screenings to shorts programs, panels, parties, and so much more. Opening night will feature the premiere of the documentary Mama’s Boy—all about the inspiring childhood story of Academy Award -winner Dustin Lance Black—plus a star-studded festival kick-off party, to boot. There’s also an early peek at the highly anticipated second season of The White Lotus, the U.S. premiere of Harry Styles‘ gay romance My Policeman, and a closing night screening of All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, the celebrated documentary that’s already garnering awards attention.

In anticipation, Queerty has assembled a preview of this year’s fest, shouting out 10 of the most exciting feature films you’ll definitely ant to check out. And below that is a list of even more must-see features we’ve previously highlighted on the site.

We have a feeling you’ll be hearing a lot more about these titles in the future, so be sure to add them to your watch list!

All the Beauty And The Bloodshed

This stunning documentary explores the life of LGBTQ photographer and activist Nan Goldin, honing in on her bold fight to bring down the pharmaceutical company that effectively started the opioid crisis. From award-winning director Lauren Poitras, All The Beauty And The Bloodshed wowed audiences at the Venice International Film Festival, where it took home the top prize, and is already being hailed as a frontrunner for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. In other words, everyone’s going to be talking about this one.

Screens Sunday, October 23.

Before I Change My Mind

A charming and confident debut, Trevor Anderson’s Before I Change My Mind injects fresh life into the coming-of-age genre. Set in the ’80s—and with the delightfully retro soundtrack and fashion sense to prove it—the film follows young nonbinary student Robin as they navigate a new school, where everyone wants to know, “Are you a boy or a girl?” Newcomer Vaughan Murrae is incredible as the compassionate and complex Robin, playing a teen who, like any other, is just trying to to find where they fit in.

Screens Wednesday, October 19.

Film Feast: The Birdcage

In Newfest’s unique Film Feast experience, the festival aims to give audiences a new taste of this queer classic. One of the highest-grossing LGBTQ movies ever, The Birdcage is the tale of a loving gay couple (Nathan Lane and Robin Williams, never funnier) who attempt to “play it straight” when their son’s conservative future in-laws come to visit. Naturally, hijinks ensue. This special presentation pairs the film with drinks and a delicious multi-course meal for a special night of comedy, cuisine, and community.

Screens Tuesday, October 18.

Close

Gay filmmaker Lucas Dhont follows up his acclaimed first feature Girl with this portrait of boyhood and young friendship. Thirteen year-olds Léo and Rémi are the best of friends, but their tight bond crumbles when the school year begins and the nature of their connection is called into question by teasing classmates. This stirring Belgian drama received a lot of attention out of Cannes where it was selected as the festival’s Grand Prix winner—its second highest honor.

Screens Saturday, October 15.

El Houb – The Love

After years of living in the closet, a Moroccan Dutch man named Karim (Fahd Larhzaoui) decides to open up to his family about his attraction to other men. As Karim begins a series of frank conversations with his brother and parents, they’re all forced to confront harsh truths that have gone unspoken for too long. But even as he navigates these tough talks, writer/director Shariff Nasr maintains a darkly hilarious sense of humor that brings a welcome levity to this singular family drama.

Screens Monday, October 17, and streams virtually from October 13-15.

The Inspection

Hollywood breakout Jeremy Pope is already garnering awards buzz for his leading role in this harrowing drama. Loosely based on filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s own story, The Inspection follows a gay Marine Corps recruit (Pope) through the grueling routine of basic training, trying to hide his sexuality from his peers and searching for purpose after a troubled childhood. The charming Gabrielle Union also stars, making an uncharacteristically intense turn as the man’s disapproving mother. Bratton will be on hand to receive the Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award following the screening.

Screens Thursday, October 20.

Keep The Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way

When he appeared on the third season of MTV’s generation-defining The Real World, Pedro Zamora was one of the first gay men living with AIDS to ever appear in mainstream media. Even in the early days of “reality television,” Zamora understood the power of his platform, and dedicated himself to educating the masses on the realities of living with the disease. Though he passed in 1994, his legacy lives on, and this retrospective documentary assembles former loved ones, co-stars, and other media personalities to reflect on his remarkable life.

Screens Sunday, October 16, and streams virtually from October 13-15.

Mama’s Boy

Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black takes a candid look back at his childhood in the moving doc Mama’s Boy. Raised Mormon, Black used to believe his attraction to men meant he was going to hell. But when we finally came out to his mother Roseanne—who overcame polio as a child—the pair had an eye-opening discussion that would change their relationship forever, and inspire his career as both a storyteller and an activist. Laurent Bouzereau (Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind) directs, featuring interviews from Black’s husband Tom Daley, and many of their loved ones.

Screens Thursday, October 13.

Nana’s Boys

On the day of his 30th birthday, the aimless Amari (David J. Cork) and his successful, long-time partner Q (Jared Wayne Gladly) have their minds on the future. But what’s ahead looks even less certain after an explosion cuts off the power in New York City and everyone goes into mandatory lockdown, forcing the couple to confront the truths of their relationship head on. Filmmaker Ashton Pina’s feature debut is a sensitive and all-too-rare indie, one that puts the lives of gay Black men front-and-center.

Screens Saturday, October 15, and streams virtually from October 13-15.

Swoon

Though it celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Tom Kalin’s Swoon feels just as fresh and radical today as it did back in 1992. The thought-provoking film takes a revisionist approach to the true-crime story of Leopold and Loeb, the wealthy gay pair behind an infamous murder once known as “the crime of the century.” Swoon was a controversial early entry in the New Queer Cinema movement, so its repertory screening at Newfest—featuring a conversation between Kalin and celebrated journalist Mark Harris—is one not to be missed!

Screens Saturday, October 15, and streams virtually from October 13-15.

Also don’t miss:

Authentic Voices of Pride presented by Chevrolet

Our sister site, LGBTQ Nation will be hosting a special screening of their powerful documentary series that tackles some of the biggest issues facing our community today, featuring interviews with thought leaders, activists, and real people impacted by these issues in their day-to-day lives. The in-person presentation will include a panel discussion with some of the series’ cast, including professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Screens Sunday, October 16, and streams virtually from October 13-15.

Even more Newfest titles to look out for:

Beyond what we’ve highlighted above, Newfest will be screening a number of exciting features we’ve previously mentioned in other festival previews, or covered when their trailers have dropped. Details for each are below with links to where you can read more about them on Queerty:

