Entertainment*
weekend watch

Daddy-hungry twinks, Hawaiian dream dates & more queer reality TV to stream this weekend

By Lee Meyer June 28, 2024 at 10:00am
The contestants on 'I Kissed A Boy'
The contestants on ‘I Kissed A Boy’ (Photo: BBC)

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

The British reality series I Kissed A Boy distills dating down to its most simple form: a group of gays are matched up and have to kiss before even saying hello. Hosted by Dannii Minogue—yes, sister of Kylie—this titillating show is silly fun and very sexy, and now that it’s streaming on Hulu, those of us “across the pond” have a chance to follow along with every smooch.

But what I Kissed A Boy makes clear is: Queers always know how to spice up the reality television formula. In that spirit, this week’s streaming picks include LGBTQ+ dating series at various levels of dysfunction. A Bachelor ripoff with a wild behind-the-scenes saga? Check. Couples ready to either commit or quit? Check. Daddies and chasers? Check, please!

Read on for more queer-focused reality dating shows to stream this weekend.

Finding Prince Charming

This 2016 series is basically The Bachelor but for gays. In this Lance Bass-hosted show, 13 suitors vie for the affections of Robert Sepulveda Jr., an interior designer. While Finding Prince Charming was met with mixed reception and criticized for its low budget and low-stakes drama (nobody was getting married at the end, that’s for sure), the behind-the-scenes story of the show and off-screen scandals throughout its run—mostly a lot of puritanical nonsense involving Sepulveda Jr.’s past—make this one worth watching. Just don’t watch that video of Sepulveda Jr. at work.

Now streaming on Logo. Available to buy digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and Fandango at Home.

For the Love Of DILFS

When the Queerty team can’t agree on whether something is a parody or not, you know you’re in for a good time. THE Stormy Daniels hosts this wild take on Love Island, where a group of “himbos” and “daddies” are put in a gorgeous mansion and left to fall for each other. The “winning” couple walks away with $10,000. The best part of For The Love Of DILFS is the voluptuous Ms. Daniels, who befriends each of the guys as they confide in her about their frolics and fun. There’s also a voice-over by “Dr. DILF,” who understands the assignment and isn’t afraid to make fun of the chaotic goings-on.

Now streaming on Roku and Out TV.

Are You The One?

The eighth season of this hit MTV show—in which a group of hotties are paired up by a secret algorithm and have to find their perfect match by season’s end so the group wins $1 million—broke ground in 2019 with an all-LGBTQ+ cast. Filmed in Kona, Hawaii, the cast for this season included sexually fluid, non-binary and gender-fluid contestants. One of the season’s highlights is Kai Wes, a transmasculine, non-binary actor from Rhode Island who becomes the object of several contestants’ affections.

Now streaming on Hulu, Paramount +, Pluto TV and MTV. Available to buy digitally on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango at Home and Google Play.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Okay, you heard it here first: issuing an ultimatum is not good for your relationship! That being said, upping the stakes and bringing your partner on Netflix to issue an ultimatum is highly recommended, as it makes for compulsively watchable television. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a spinoff of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, five queer couples’ relationships are put to the test, as one partner wants to get married. The couples are then split up and put in “trial marriages” to see what it’s like with another partner. This messy show is a lot of fun. Just remember: ultimatums rarely lead anywhere good in real life!

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

Trixie and Katya are back! Witness their heads explode as they react to the insanity that was Love Is Blind’s third season, which included fake crying, takedowns at the altar and a major conflict over a clementine orange.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Entertainment*

Latest*