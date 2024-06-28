Daddy-hungry twinks, Hawaiian dream dates & more queer reality TV to stream this weekend

The contestants on ‘I Kissed A Boy’ (Photo: BBC)

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

The British reality series I Kissed A Boy distills dating down to its most simple form: a group of gays are matched up and have to kiss before even saying hello. Hosted by Dannii Minogue—yes, sister of Kylie—this titillating show is silly fun and very sexy, and now that it’s streaming on Hulu, those of us “across the pond” have a chance to follow along with every smooch.

But what I Kissed A Boy makes clear is: Queers always know how to spice up the reality television formula. In that spirit, this week’s streaming picks include LGBTQ+ dating series at various levels of dysfunction. A Bachelor ripoff with a wild behind-the-scenes saga? Check. Couples ready to either commit or quit? Check. Daddies and chasers? Check, please!

Read on for more queer-focused reality dating shows to stream this weekend.